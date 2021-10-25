I’ve carried a handgun concealed almost every day for the past 26 years. I’ve tried numerous holsters, both inside and outside the waistband. Some prefer “appendix carry,” which is stuffing your hot iron inside your belt near your belly button.
This carry position offers the advantage of easy access especially while sitting, but I’ve never been a huge fan. I can’t get past the fact that the barrel is pointed at some very important appendages that I would rather not have shot. It also violates a firearm rule of never letting the muzzle point at anything you aren’t willing to destroy.
Besides my head and heart, this region would be the next most important place I’m not willing to destroy. Furthermore, unless you have a washboard stomach of an 18-year-old, this method can be uncomfortable with the butt of the gun digging into your expensive investment better known as your gut.
Outside the waistband on a belt is likely the safest and the quickest draw, and it keeps the muzzle pointed away from important body parts and out of your flab. However, it’s not so great for concealment unless you are sporting a Matrix-style trenchcoat. Other options are ankle holsters, pockets and inside the waistband.
Ankle or leg holsters are as inconvenient as attending weddings. I consider carrying inside a pocket the incestual cousin of cartel carry, which is perching a stark naked handgun between your body and belt without any holster or trigger guard.
Quick deployment and pocket carry are rarely used in the same sentence, and it isn’t safe. Keys and other items could find their way into an open trigger to make for a very unpleasant experience. A free-range pistol in your pocket can be made a little safer with a kydex trigger guard. However, it involves fishing your firearm out of your pocket only to realize there is yet another step before it can be put into action. These steps add up to time that you may not have.
This leaves inside the waistband at either the 3, 4, 5 or 6 o’clock position. The kidney or 5 o’clock region seems to work best for me.
A few years back, I took my daughter and son to the Petal Roller Dome. In spite of my better judgment, I donned skates to prove that I still had the right stuff. I slowly worked my speed up a little faster than the speed of smell as people half my age zipped around me like I was an antique on the Autobahn. At some point, I decided it would be a good idea to find my daughter. I lifted my eyes up from the floor ever so carefully and turned my head to see if she was behind me. It was at this moment my brain lost control of whatever skating skills I thought I had and my 200 pounds went careening to the floor.
As my butt contacted the floor faster than I believed possible, my firearm screamed “Freedom!” as it left my holster and went spinning on the waxed floor of the arena. Like greased lightning, I dove on my handgun to recover and hide it. I looked around as I imagined every eye on me only to discover that either no one noticed or cared. This instance along with a few other embarrassments I’ve had over the years convinced me that I needed more retention.
To my surprise, I couldn’t find anything more than “passive” retention on an inside the waistband holster. Passive retention is firmly holding the firearm within the holster but doesn’t have any “unlocking” feature other than the draw. My search ended after I purchased one I deem acceptable from Neptune Concealment. It requires a very spirited tug, which I like.
However, I have to be careful and confirm it’s securely hooked on my belt or my draw will include the holster.
To date, I’ve managed to retain my firearm and now believe if God had wanted me to skate, he would have put wheels on my feet.
