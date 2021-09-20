In a recent article, I mentioned that not all attacks should have a response of deadly force. The question of when to use deadly or not to repel an attack is complex, with many factors to consider. For this article, I will discuss using a less lethal weapon known as orthochlorobenzalmalonitrile (CS) and oleoresin capsicum (OC) chemical spray.
Several years ago, I had a court paper to serve on an individual regarding an adoption of a child. The estranged father had to be notified of the court hearing. As I arrived at the address, I observed three men outside of the residence. I exited my vehicle and approached one who confirmed his identity as the person I needed to serve.
After a brief conversation, I realized these individuals appeared to be intoxicated. I attempted to explain the nature of my visit, but the person I needed to serve became increasingly belligerent. Before I got out of my vehicle, something told me (sixth sense of awareness) that I needed to have a weapon ready, so I palmed a 2-ounce can of Freeze +P OC / CS chemical spray. The man approached me after unpleasant introductions were made, and I placed the court papers on the ground due to his refusal to accept them.
As I did this, I noticed his hand tighten into a fist as he lunged at me with a wide sweeping “haymaker.” My awareness radar had already escalated prior to this attack due to his words, so I was ready. As he closed the distance, I moved to avoid his punch while raising my hand that held the chemical spray. At the precise moment I avoided his swing, I aimed the can of spray at his face and pressed the button. A steady stream of the irritant contacted his face, which by this time was close enough that it would have been hard to miss. I took a couple steps back as everyone present soaked in the moment and the spray that affected everyone including myself.
Within seconds, my attacker writhed in pain as the chemical irritant exploded his nerve endings. Executing a hasty retreat, his two friends started their approach to attack but wisely kept their distance as I raised my hand with the can of spray in their direction. The extreme discomfort displayed by their friend was enough incentive to keep them at bay while I returned to my vehicle.
Using an intermediate weapon against an attacker is known to law enforcement officers as one used within the “Use of Force Continuum.” The concept of the Use of Force Continuum is to use a level of force that is slightly greater to “modify a person’s behavior.” In other words, use a weapon or technique that would be considered appropriate to stop an attacker.
Choosing the type of weapon or technique to counter an attack depends on whether a person has a weapon or not as well as many additional factors. These factors may be the location of the attack, the number of attackers, the physical capabilities of both the attacker and defender, as well as the responsibility of the person being attacked to defend or protect other family members present. Chemical spray could be considered a reasonable weapon to use against an open- or empty-handed attack such as the one described. A response of deadly force against an attacker with no weapon may not be considered reasonable.
Individuals who have a disparity of force, a physically stronger person attacking a physically weaker one, could consider using chemical spray even before the intentions of a person are known in some circumstances. An example of this would be a woman jogging alone at night in a remote area that is quickly approached by an unknown man in a surprising fashion. Responding with chemical spray in this setting could be considered reasonable even if the person who surprised her didn’t have bad intentions. I believe it would be reasonable because of the location, a perceived disparity of force and the way the unknown person approached her.
Please keep this last thought in mind. If you happen to witness me getting sprayed while I’m out jogging, don’t call 911. It will be my daughter who responded appropriately in one of my surprise attack lessons. I’ll be a proud father as I endure the pain because it will mean that I’ve sufficiently trained her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.