Our founders really were brilliant. They foretold a day like today, where the federal government would overreach. They gave us a way to stop it.
Article V of the U. S. Constitution allows the process where the Constitution can be altered. Under Article V, changes can be made by proposing an amendment or amendments, then ratification by the states. Congress can do it with a two-thirds vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or — and this is where “We the People” really get our say — by a convention of states called by two-thirds of the state legislatures. In other words, you and me.
To become part of the Constitution, an amendment must be ratified by either the legislatures of three-quarters of the states and determined by Congress, or by ratifying conventions in three-quarters of the states. It’s only happened once in our history, in 1933, for the ratification of the 21st Amendment, which repealed prohibition.
The vote by the states (to either ratify or reject a proposed amendment) carries equal weight, no matter its population. Article V is silent regarding deadlines for the ratification of proposed amendments. Mississippi already acted and supports this effort. We’re in. In fact, there’s currently 15 other states alongside us. New Mexico, Iowa, South Dakota, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Hampshire have approved this in one of either their House or Senate. This year, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hamp- shire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming are all considering this resolution.
This is an ongoing national movement. It aims to stop runaway spending and secure a balanced budget, end the dominance of “career politicians” and bureaucrats through term limits and restrain the federal government’s power over, and encroachment into, the individual states. The Convention of States Project took off in 2013 and has more than 5.1 million supporters, 2.2 million folks have signed the petition and now has 204,000-plus volunteers. I’m one of them. I think we all should be involved. So do notable conservatives and patriots such as Lt. Col. Allen West, Dr. Ben Carson, Rep. Louie Gohmert, Sen. Rand Paul, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, and Constitutional scholars such as Mark Levin and David Horowitz. In Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Public Policy is behind this, too.
Detractors use the twisted tale that a convention of states means the entire Constitution is subject to being thrown out. That’s a red herring. It’s limited to its objectives only, proposing and enacting specific amendments. It hasn’t any power to remove an existing article. No rights are under threat. The only threat is to the “swamp” and its failure to act in the best interests of the people. Article V has firewalls to protect the Constitution and makes it so only strongly approved amendments are adopted. The best protection? Any amendment by the Convention goes through the very same ratification process as amendments, the same as if proposed in Congress. It needs approval by 38 states. So, if as few as 13 states vote no, the answer is no. That’s built-in safety. This is our voice and our power.
Our local organization, Free State Citizens Action Union, shares the aims of the Convention of States. We’re working hard to bring citizens back into local and state government.
These movements and others are the means for us to have a say in our government and wrest back control of our destiny and save our freedoms for our kids and grandkids, and theirs. I encourage everyone to be involved, somehow, someway. Look at the Convention of States or any other way you can be an activist for America. So, if you’re saying to yourselves, “What can I do?” Well, there’s plenty, and it needs doing!
We can help — all of us, everyone wanting America back. All it takes is heart and faith in ourselves and our neighbors. Urge your legislators in Jackson to reach out to their colleagues in these other states to approve their resolutions.
As the gubernatorial race in Virginia on Tuesday has just shown us, when “We the People” unite, America wins. It’s our country. I’ve written before, “The cavalry” isn’t riding over the hill to save us. We’re the cavalry. Charge!
