In my past articles, I’ve mentioned how it’s important to recognize an attack before it happens by enlarging your reactionary gap. Some attacks allow time to retrieve and execute a counterattack and some don’t. For this article, I wish to focus on attacks that don’t. If you wish to skip my ramblings, my tactic for dealing with this type of attack is in the last paragraph.
If you have ever been involved in an auto accident, you have likely experienced how quickly normal turns into chaos. Regarding the time before and after impact, there are milliseconds from a clear path of travel to slamming into a vehicle that seemed to come out of nowhere. A vehicle accident happens so quickly it could sometimes be described as instantaneous. I often cover my brake pedal with my left foot to save the half second it takes to move my right foot from the gas to the brake pedal. Last year, I was traveling on interstate 59 at night at a speed of about 75 mph speaking to my wife on my phone. My exact words were, “There is something in the middle of ...” as I swerved into the right lane to avoid three vehicles stopped in the left lane with no lights on.
This example is analogous to the timeframe of an unexpected attack. There may not be any warning preceding an attack even if you are using your sixth sense of awareness along with any observed physical cues of an impending attack. Observing and realizing physical cues that precede an attack are often referred to as situational awareness. However, the fact is no matter how vigilant a person may be, there is little time involved in an ambush type of attack. Perhaps, no one realizes this better than law enforcement. Twelve hours per day his or her head is on a swivel processing information for threats. Blind corners are favorites of gang members who wish to execute crimes of opportunity or initiate gang members with the “knock out” game. This attack occurs when a perpetrator randomly picks a person to hit with the intention of knocking them out. It is often committed in broad daylight when the victim is oblivious, head down immersed in their smartphone or otherwise distracted.
A few days ago, I was jogging lost in my thoughts when I suddenly realized a pit bull had her sights on me. This realization happened when she was about 5 yards away moving quickly toward me. My thought process went from, “Did I eat at Wendy’s yesterday or was that the day before?” to “THREAT!” I thrust my hand into my right front pocket only to realize I had stowed my knife in my waistband. By the time I remembered that and clumsily retrieved and opened it she was only a few feet away. Fortunately, she wasn’t fully committed to attacking me. While I worked retrieving my knife, I simultaneously turned towards her and took a small step in her direction. By doing so, I gave a physical cue that I was countering her attack with one of my own. This tactic is one I discovered from more than 20 years of dealing with aggressive canines encountered in my current profession delivering court papers as a process server.
I often chuckle to myself when I hear someone say if a crook comes into their home or business, they have something lying next to their bed or under their car seat to solve that problem. As they make this statement, I take my finger and poke it into their chest. They immediately ask, “Why did you do that?” I respond by stating, “You just got stabbed or shot by the guy that came into your house.” That could be the time you have to work with to realize and react to some threats. There may not be any time to retrieve a weapon out of a holster even if it’s on your body much less in another room or vehicle. Therefore, the question that should be answered at this point is, “How could anyone survive or counter an attack that happens this quickly?”
My opinion is to have your weapon in your hand ready for an immediate counterattack. Most people would agree that it may be an extreme measure to be in public with a weapon in their hand. However, I do it often either covertly or overtly without raising any alarm.
While I’m pumping gas, going into a public restroom or waiting in line at a gas station, my hand is on my knife concealed in my pocket or even out of my pocket concealed in my hand. Your weapon doesn’t have to be a knife, although I consider it my next best choice over a firearm. It could be a pointed object on your keychain, a key protruding between your fingers or chemical OC/CS spray. Brandishing a handgun in public would likely cause a disturbance and I’m not encouraging that practice.
However, in my experience most people give scant acknowledgement when I retrieve a razor-sharp blade to open a pack of gum while standing in a line. The one exception to this is my hyper vigilant daughter who exclaims, “Dad what are you doing you haven’t bought that yet!” Holding a knife or whatever is on your keychain in a non-threatening manner usually doesn’t garner much attention yet knives or any pointed object can be very deadly in close quarters.
Chemical spray is lower on my list of preferred weapons, but I’ll save that for another article.
In cold weather, an opening through my jacket pocket to rest my hand on my firearm would be my first choice but a knife in my hand is better than nothing for an unexpected ambush type of attack. The time available to counter an immediate unexpected attack demands not only having a weapon ready in your hand but also the mindset and ability to instantly avoid an attack then launch a counterattack. Avoiding the attack is often referred to as “getting off the X” and may be suited for the next opinion article. Having your weapon in your hand is also a mental cue to stop being distracted and be ready for the unexpected. Anything less may not be enough time.
