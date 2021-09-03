It’s Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 and as I’m writing this Kabul, Afghanistan is still a mess. We’ve lost 13 Americans killed, and an unknown number wounded. Unknown, because this pretender to the presidency and his handlers make sure information comes in dribs and drabs. The numbers are subject to question to me.
Yesterday, I watched our murdered warriors come home to Dover, Del. It wasn’t carried live, but on a time delay. As the caskets came off the transport, the families weren’t present.
They’d met the “president” privately, and I have a good guess why. At one point, I saw him check his watch. What a leader he is. Ho hum, is it time for ice cream?
Pelosi is refusing to call the House into session to address the greatest foreign-policy and military failure in our lifetime.
Nothing to see here, folks. No resignations or even threats of resignations by anyone in this administration or military generals and admirals, and not a “whistleblower” to be found. The Republican Minority “leader” has stated he doesn’t think “it’s time” to look at impeaching Biden. If not now, when? But by golly, he wants investigations. Investigations that result in nothing.
The only person sacked from his job, so far, has been a Marine lieutenant colonel. He made the fatal career error of using social media to demand accountability. God forbid. Today, he tendered his own resignation — after 17 years of service.
Biden’s deadline (was Tuesday), and our presence in that godforsaken hellhole ended. I’m praying we’ve seen all the death of our troops. But they’ve still got to extract themselves ... by air, by themselves from an airport in the middle of a hostile city. I hope the humiliation the Taliban, Isis and al Qaida has heaped on us will be enough and they’ll let them get out. But even if they make it out, there are still Americans outside the wire who’re stuck. Instant hostages, anyone?
Why has this happened? And not just this, but all the rest of governmental failure? Federal, state, county, municipal?
You and me. That’s why.
Afghanistan, an out-of-control southern border, Critical Race Theory, defunding police and “bail reform,” the China virus and fraudulent elections. Those and more, down to tax issues, poor roads, bad bridges and crime here in our own towns and counties, are the product of our failure to oversee the people we elect.
This is a government “of, by and for the people.” But too many of us sit on our butts and let government ignore us. I hear a lot of people gripe and complain to each other, but evidently, many think voting is our sole obligation and then wash their hands. That’s if we bother to vote. And if we do, we seem to act as though these representatives are sitting down to breakfast and shar- ing a bowl of grits with us. They’re not. They’re not your buddies, pals or friends. Candidates are job applicants. You vote for them, and if they win, they’re your employee — not more or less. They’re sure as hell not your boss.
Since I started writing these columns, I’ve implored the readers to be involved, pay attention and communicate with their elected representatives. I speak with people all the time about doing it. Most folks are so cynical about government, they really believe they don’t matter.
They think they’d be ignored even if they did write or call. Alright, how much longer do you think this Republic and freedoms will last if you don’t step up? Not doing anything guarantees its end. I’ve decided that’s not what I’ll allow without a fight. So, I do fight and refuse to be mute.
That’s why I’m running an ad right here in this paper, handing out flyers and asking others to join together. An “Army of one” may’ve been a catchy recruiting slogan, but one is a lonely number and victory is elusive.
I’ve started a grassroots group, The Free State Citizens Action Union. You want a voice and want to be heard? Then do something. It’s my opinion and it’s our right, otherwise we’re living the “Silence of the Lambs.”
Stand up and fight!
