Insomnia. Is. Stupid.
Chasing the elusive trip to Sleepy Town, USA, has been an impossible feat for me for the last six hours. I’m not sure if it is the fact that my dogs must have gotten their mischievous little paws on some crack (as evidenced by their out-of-character 2 a.m. rendezvous up and down the hallway) or that I neglected to take my nighttime sleep aid at the normal time, both of which have prevented me from enjoying a peaceful night’s sleep. Nevertheless, it has been an awful night with no rest, and I am not looking forward to a day of work when all I will be thinking about is how nice it will feel to finally get home so I can catch up on the rest that I missed on this night.
It is 4:30 a.m. and I have been up for two hours. As I laid in my bed with my wide eyes staring at the ceiling, I was thinking (problem 1) about all the responsibilities that are left undone before our bi-annual trip to Talladega this weekend (excitement - problem 2). I was up later than usual, so I was already behind in my VERY usual routine of going to bed around 10 p.m. Insomnia is a chronic problem for me, and I don’t have a problem admitting that I take a prescription medication that helps me be able to maintain a normal sleep schedule. However, last night, I never got around to taking it, and I already knew there was a possibility that I was in for a rough night (problem 3).
I settled into bed around 12:30 a.m., and after about an hour of tossing and turning, I found myself in a strange place, between nightmare and adventure, dreaming about being holed up in a post-apocalyptic hotel room while Val Kilmer stood guard waiting for the police to come stop the neighbors from painting their house purple and green. I felt the anticipation and fear in my sleep as Val told me to be calm — only for this late-night, Taco Bell-induced dream to be interrupted by our 17-year-old dachshund Shelby scratching (very loudly) on the bedroom door. It took me but a moment to realize the noise that I heard was my problem No. 4, and I fought to ignore the frustrating sound. After a few ill attempts at re-joining Val in saving the colorful neighborhood painting bandits of my dream, I finally resigned myself to the fact that I needed to let Shelby out to get a drink of water.
For whatever reason, this 17-year-old, one-toothed, usually lazy domesticated animal decided it was a good night to “play” with our new 5-month-old Labradoodle Elliott. It is AMAZING how loud puppy paws/claws are when matched with wood-laminate flooring at 1 a.m. To spare the other snuggled, soundly sleeping people in my house the horror of this middle-of-the-night pet spectacle, I retreated to the living room to try to calm the animals back to sleep.
I tried to rest on the couch and each time I was almost back in Dreamland, one of the dogs would decide to jump down from the couch to take a stroll into the kitchen. I continued the cycle between the never-ending pet activity and the constant list-making in my head when I finally decided to make the best of this time and retrieve my laptop from my bag to write this column.
From my swift research on the subject, and according to Johns Hopkins medical research, I found that insomnia is one of the most common complaints about sleep. From what I gathered, while I was fighting to go back to sleep, there was another 30 percent of you doing the same thing! Chronic insomnia (more than three nights a week for over a month) is not quite as common, affecting a mere 10 percent of the population. This is a club that I really do not enjoy belonging to.
I am sure that tomorrow (actually Thursday) I will be exhausted, and I vow to myself to do what I need to do to stick to my regular routine and sleep hygiene. Go to bed at a consistent time. Take meds when directed. Never eat Taco Bell at night. Skip the Baja Blast. Don’t look at Facebook while lying in bed (the screen brightness disrupts your circadian rhythm). And make sure the pets get what they need before everyone settles in.
As I currently sit in my (finally) quiet and peaceful home finishing up my writing, I am very jealous of the old four-legged lady who lies snoring beside me, snuggled up in a warm blanket. The alarm that just sounded on my phone telling me it is time to get up and go to work did not stir her in the least (partially because she can’t hear to save her life, and more probably because she is too exhausted to care about my stupid alarm). I can feel her legs jump as she breathes deeply, and I can’t help but wonder what her dreams are made of.
Maybe she is running through that same colorful neighborhood that I visited earlier, and if she sees Val, she will tell him hi for me (because you know dogs can talk in dreams). Hopefully, I can see how the story ends later tonight. Sleep well, old gal. Sleep well.
