I want to say that I think this latest edition of the Jones County Board of Supervisors has been a good one.
First and foremost, they have been good stewards of taxpayer money and have formed an admirable working relationship with the sheriff — something that had been missing for quite a few years. However, I’m having a really difficult time understanding why they are having such a difficult time with one particular issue.
A couple of weeks ago, my “Buck Naked Truth” podcast co-host and founder of the Free States Citizens Action Union made a presentation to the board about making Jones County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” county. This means the board would oppose any effort by the government to strip away the rights of Jones County citizens to own guns. Now, when you are elected to the Board of Supervisors, you take an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, so in reality, all Buck and the Free State Citizens Action Union were doing was asking the board to uphold the oath they’ve already taken. Believe me, in the event of government overreach and an attempt to take our guns, no one expects Johnny Burnett to stand in front of a tank and shout: “IF YOU WANT MY SIX-SHOOTER, YOU’LL HAVE TO ROLL OVER MY DEAD BODY.”
No.
This is simply a symbolic gesture, and it should be a no-brainer.
You would have thought that all five supervisors would have immediately jumped on board. You would have thought you would have heard a chorus of “Well, of course I support the 2nd amendment, and of course we would oppose anyone trying to take away our constitutionally protected right to bear arms. Let’s have a proclamation written up and get ’er done!” But that’s far from what has happened.
Instead, Board President Johnny Burnett spoke for the board after Buck’s presentation, saying, “Every man here is for the Second Amendment,” but then went on to say, “There’s a lot we have to look at before signing this. There are a lot of ‘ifs’, ‘ands’ and ‘shalls’ that have to be considered.”
But was there really anything to consider other than the pure politics of the action? This was a simple, no-brainer request that shouldn’t have needed any further consideration. Shouldn’t have needed an attorney review. Shouldn’t have needed a second meeting. It was simply the right thing to do, and the board should have immediately stood up and applauded the Free State Citizens Action Union for coming up with the idea.
But what we got was a second meeting this past Tuesday. In that meeting, it was immediately announced that no decision on the subject would be made today. WHY? So, instead, Buck and other FSCAU members presented the idea again and, like the first time, there was no resolution, although Supervisor Larry Dykes did express his support for the proposal. Why in the world didn’t every board member express support for the proposal and simply get it done? It’s mind-boggling. Come on, B.O.S., publicly showing your support for the 2nd Amendment isn’t a hard decision, especially since dozens of other counties in Mississippi have already done so.
The United States is full of elected leaders with no backbone. We certainly don’t need them here in Jones County, but the supes aren’t the only ones struggling to be leaders. I recently asked another local elected leader, whom I respect very much, to be a guest on “The Buck Naked Truth” to have a real discussion about “race, racism and the division in the country.” It’s obviously a very important topic and one that will eventually destroy the country if we don’t come to some sort of meeting of the minds on the issue. However, this elected leader very politely turned me down. I’m sure, in his mind, even talking about racism would hurt him politically, and he’s probably right. However, at some point, people have to realize that there are more important things than politics. I’d put healing racial strife and the division in this country as a lot more important than politics.
If we really want to put this country back on a track toward greatness, we need to start electing people who aren’t afraid to speak their mind, tell the truth, and show both bravery and leadership. In other words, we need more Donald Trumps and fewer Joe Bidens. We need more like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott and fewer like Tate Reeves. We need more Jim Jordans and fewer Mitch McConnells.
The Trumps, DeSantises, Abbotts and Jordans of the world are leaders who are not afraid to make a stand and do what is right for the people they represent, no matter what the backlash will be from the media and their opponents. That’s what leadership is. Unfortunately, most elected officials aren’t really leaders, they are just politicians.
Joe Biden is a perfect example. If you followed Biden’s career, he’s never been a socialist — an opportunist, yes, but socialist? Never. However, somehow, Biden — or more likely his handlers/caretakers — feel like they needed to screw the best interests of the country as a whole to appease left-wing radicals in the party. That’s all about politics and has nothing to do with leadership and absolutely nothing to do with what is in the best interests of the country Biden is supposed to be leading.
In Biden’s 50-year career as a politician, he has never been a radical environmentalist, but he was willing to sell out his county in favor of the fringe left who somehow believe that global warming is caused by pipelines in the United States but not by pipelines in Russia. Biden, Bernie Sanders, AOC and the rest of these morons have blood on their hands. By taking away the United States’ energy independence and forcing us to rely on Russian oil, we helped fund Putin’s war on Ukraine. Idiotic politics with no leadership on display for all the world to see.
Does anyone think that it was a coincidence that Biden suddenly ended the mask mandates the day before the State of the Union Address? Politics. During that address, Biden had the nerve to talk about freedom and fighting tyranny when he has been the leading tyrant when it comes to taking away his citizens’ freedoms right here at home.
Biden is the extreme example of the career politician. Every decision he makes is based on politics, not leadership. It’s based on what Biden thinks is politically advantageous to himself and his party as opposed to what is in the best interests of the country he leads. It’s why the country is suffering through its worst times since the Great Depression. And it’s why both Russia and China feel emboldened in their quests for power and territory.
What we have in the White House isn’t leadership. What we have in the Senate and the House of Representatives isn’t leadership. What we have in our governor’s office isn’t leadership. I’m asking the Board of Supervisors and all of our elected officials to not follow their example.
Be brave. Be bold. Do the right thing and LEAD!
