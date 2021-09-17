Read more, react less
Most people would classify my choices in entertainment as ... umm, what’s the word? ... “Boring.” The only books I read are non-fiction, and all of my favorite TV series and movies have to be based on a true story or, at least, plausible.
My idea of torture would be strapping me to a chair and propping my eyelids open in front of a big screen — like they did to Malcolm McDowell in “A Clockwork Orange” (a rare fiction reference) — showing nothing but “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars.”
I would confess all of the behind-the-scenes secrets here at the Leader-Call within 15 minutes just to make it stop.
My aversion to the inconceivable is so strong and consistent, I’m probably the only single guy, this side of a monastery, who doesn’t like pornography. I just can’t get past the terrible acting and farfetched situations, no matter how appealing the scenery may be.
I love a good documentary, but a cheesy dramatization can ruin one for me. “Oh, bullspit, that would never happen,” I’ll say, then click.
But even the worst reenactments and thespian scenes adult cinema have to offer are better than any musical (with the notable exception of “Grease.”) People breaking into song to answer simple questions? What planet is that?
None of this is noted to look down my nose at people with different preferences. I realize that I’m the weirdo. Watching something with me isn’t enjoyable. If it’s stupid, I’m going to say so. If it’s good, I want everyone to shut up. Please.
I really wish I was capable of suspending disbelief long enough to enjoy some of the books and series that feature great writing and storytelling, such as “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” and similar works.
People whose opinions I respect have persistently recommended those. But I just can’t make myself. Besides, I don’t want to waste what little time I have for entertainment on things I don’t enjoy.
So, what prompted this rundown of my taste in entertainment?
Two things: The overdue addition of “Friday Night Lights” to Netflix and a recent rewatching of the movie “Crash” (with Don Cheadle, NOT the one starring James Spader). It was the most decorated film at the 2006 Oscars, and I almost didn’t watch it after it was dubbed “an important film” and discussed on Oprah with the same intensity as the “which way the toilet paper should go on the roll” episode.
(FYI: The paper should go over, not under — end of discussion.)
“Crash” became one of my all-time favorite movies. Even with an all-star cast, no one outshines the script. It’s topnotch story- telling, with writer Paul Haggis somehow making it plausible that these strangers keep converging in L.A.
But after watching again in the post-Trump Derangement Syndrome Era, I wondered how it would be received today. It’s MacBeth-like in that none of the characters are as they appear to be in the beginning. The overtly racist, misogynistic cop does a heroic thing, plus he has a soft spot for his ailing, elderly dad.
The good cop does a terrible thing. The unassuming black executive goes gangsta. The gang-banger eventually shows more humanity than anyone. A mother thinks her good son is bad and her bad son is good, and both are somewhere in between — just like the rest of us. The DA handles a dirty-cop case while he and his wife deal with their public personas vs. the way they actually feel when crime hits home. The subplots go on and on with the Hispanic locksmith, the Middle Eastern store owner, the Korean delivery driver ...
Race is dealt with in a way that would be uncomfortable for the “woke” among us. You know why? Because there are no absolutes. There’s nuance. Characters with decidedly anti-woke views are humanized, and those who appear to be stand-up citizens can snap, depending on circumstances and the situation.
That’s what’s lost in today’s black-and-white world. Heroes can have bad qualities and thoughts and still be heroic. Foes can do good things and have good qualities while harboring bad beliefs. Everything isn’t so cut-and-dried that it can be summed up with a tweet or a meme. It’s complicated.
Thinking about all of that made me take inventory of some of my all-time favorite shows and movies — “NYPD Blue,” “Friday Night Lights,” “ER,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Sopranos,” “Band of Brothers,” “The West Wing,” “The Shield,” “The Wire,” “Law & Order (old-school),” “Braveheart,” “Shawshank Redemption,” “Crash,” “Dead Man Walking,” “A Few Good Men,” “Good Will Hunting,” “In the Line of Fire,” “True Grit” — and it dawned on me that they have a common theme: All feature flawed heroes (or protagonists). People with rough edges who, at their core, are good or decent, just doing their best.
That’s way more realistic than any superhero or zombie flick.
NYPD Detective Andy Sipowicz is one of the greatest TV characters in history. He didn’t adjust when political correctness took hold in the ’90s, and he had a black boss, Lt. Fancy. Their relationship was, in a word, “strained.” But in one episode, Fancy told a victim’s family member that, yes, Sipowicz is racist, stubborn and stuck in his ways, “But if a family member of mine was murdered, he’s the detective I’d want on the case.”
Yes, it’s just a TV show, but that’s the kind of practical sensibility we’ve lost. He couldn’t be a character on TV today. Neither could the greatest comedic TV character in history, Archie Bunker.
Many people who say we shouldn’t judge others by the color of their skin have no problem making snap judgments about someone based simply on whether there’s a “D” or an “R” beside their name, or the candidate he or she voted for. That’s so intellectually lazy and hypocritical.
And it’s why we are so divided now.
We should embrace the n-word — nuance.
The social-media culture that influences far too much these days labels winners and losers, and those determinations are often based on single statements or out-of-context clips — sometimes from many years earlier. Hyper- sensitive snowflakes who need a safe space when confronted with a difference in opinion are determining the direction of our country and culture. Scary, huh? I feel like Sipowicz did in the ’90s.
