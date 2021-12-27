An illusion is defined as a thing that is likely to be wrongly perceived or a false idea or belief. An oxymoron is two or more words that contradict each other. An example of both of these would be the statement, “Safe Place No Guns Allowed.”
If a person is searched or goes through a metal detector, it would be logical to assume the person isn’t armed. However, this isn’t always the case.
A few years back, I went to a Jim Gaffigan concert in New Orleans. As I waited in line to enter the venue, I noticed the sign “No Guns Allowed” with a token effort of searching bags before entering. As I waited in line,
I pondered these thoughts:
Who decided a sign along with searching bags will “sanitize” the area of weapons? What do they expect to find in purses and bags anyway, hand grenades? “No weapon” signs are always going to be disregarded by criminals by virtue of the fact that they are criminals!
Weapons may be just about anything and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Half-hearted measures to prevent weapons from entering certain places in most cases are easily circumvented. I’ve legally carried weapons inside countless locations with “No Guns Allowed” signs, including the concert I mentioned.
In a Las Vegas airport terminal, I entertained myself during a layover by perusing gift shops to find potential weapons that I carried on the plane with me. On two separate trips to Disney World, I carried my PDW, several knives and two additional loaded magazines. Weapons may be found in places that are supposedly weapon-free with little effort. If there are security or LEO in these lo- cations with weapons, those same weapons can be used by bad guys by disarming them with minimal training.
Measures to prevent weapons from entering certain locations can often be easily circumvented. I suspect some believe my paranoia runs deep, and perhaps this is true. In almost every instance of a shooting by a bad guy — which, incidentally, often takes place in a “weapon-free zone” — he is almost always stopped by a good guy with another gun. If this is the case, logic dictates that weapons aren’t the problem. People are the problem.
No matter what security measures are taken, they can be defeated. There are usually weapons available that could be obtained past security and could enable a bad person to inflict harm. Items that can be used as weapons are only limited by a lack of imagination.
While some security measures are worthwhile, I believe a better solution to decreasing crime is for more citizens to be armed. I believe an armed society is a polite society.
When Mississippi introduced concealed-carry legislation, it was proclaimed that blood would be running through the streets and disagreements would be settled followed by the smell of gun smoke sauntering in the air.
That failed perception was likely made by the same people who decided “no weapons allowed” signs would make any difference.
No matter what signs or security are present, a prudent person understands that you are always on your own and that no one is going to save
you. There are no places that are exempt from bad guys trying to do bad things, and there are always weapons present.
