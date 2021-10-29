Who are these people? What’s wrong with them anyway? Why are they trying to purposely destroy our country? What the hell do they want?
We went from basically a two-party political system where a guy could reasonably think both were “American” – with America’s best interests at heart – to this mess we’re in.
The Republicans are a s#*t-show, but at least they’re still talking like Americans. But the democrats? I don’t even know what to call the once-was democrats! What are they now, the Left? A few call themselves moderates, some say they’re centrists, some say they’re “liberals” or “progressives” ... or progressive liberals. Then there’s the democrat-socialists and the flat-out socialists, and even a smattering of those who’ll admit they’re genuine communists. Throw in a few Islamist Jihadists who wear the democrat mantle, and it leaves anyone shaking his or her head. But, for gawdsake don’t ever, ever call them Nazis.
Even if that’s the way they behave, or fascists, of course — those labels are reserved by them for “Trumpsters” and the evil “Orange Man.” Me? I call Democrats my enemy. Don’t be shocked, folks. That’s the way they see anyone who doesn’t buy into their agenda. So, turnabout’s fair play.
The difference is, I’m not out trying to force-feed them an indigestible, unwanted bowl of tripe. No. But they’re not hesitant to shove what I don’t want down my throat – and yours. Think about it. What exactly are they doing? Just that. You believe in God? Too bad. The Left says there’s not a God. Or some- times they’ll slip up and say there was a God but now chant “God is dead.” Why? Because they’ve killed Him. Because they’ve replaced Him with false idols like “climate change” and other innumerable crap. To have a higher power means they’d have to accept the words of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
Without God, they get free reign to have men make all the rules. Power. Control. You believe in the miracle of life? Pshaw, says the Left! Life begins when they say so, and they can extinguish it anytime they like. Now, getting rid of a child means, literally, getting rid of a child; fully formed and out of the womb. It’s sick and inhumane. You object and you’re repressive and trying to suppress some abortion “right.’ A right that doesn’t exist in our Constitution, by the way. What good’s a heartbeat if not evidence and proof of life? When does life begin for Godless, soulless people? Tell me. Every pregnant woman’s a victim, the child is a disposable inconvenience.
How many Ghandis, Martin Luther King Jrs., Mother Teresas, Einsteins or just good, simple men and women aren’t here today, and why? To nurture a victim class, a cause, an agenda of control and power. So, no God, no sanctity or respect for life. No belief in the Constitution and its protections from the baser evils of man.
Then there’s the issue of if a child comes into the world, is it a male or a female? To listen to these people, that’s not even what we can see with our own eyes. Let the poor thing make up its own mind. Gender? Who needs that? Don’t like what they get? Hell, cut that offensive tallywhacker off or feed the kid enough bull long enough until “it” changes on its own down the line.
None of that “binary” craziness for my spawn, they say! Want your child to learn? Math, science? Maybe some history? Not on their watch! Naw, better they learn their skin color makes them less, because another’s skin color makes them less. There’s a great way forward for all of us, huh? But, oh boy! They don’t think there’s any differences between us, and we’re all equal and we all need to get along. Until it no longer serves the purpose of their agenda, then they impose CRT and Socio-emotional Learning. Then all whites are racists, possessed of some omnipotent advantage they call “white privilege,” no matter the circumstances of any given person’s upbringing.
And all black people are put upon. Doesn’t matter if the evil white person grew up dirt poor or in a broken home and had to work their butt off to live in that fancy single-wide. Nope, they’re just plain old bad folks. Or any black person not accepting their view, or a success is labeled a “Tom” or “The black face of white supremacy.” Any wedge will do for the Leftists. Just keep splitting us up, putting us in victim and oppressor camps. Divide and conquer.
Power. Control. Equal rights don’t mean anything to them. Equal opportunity is a myth to them. No, it’s got to be “equity.” Black lives matter? Not to the left. No lives matter.
Everyone needs to be at the bottom — except their elite. It’s all lies. I can keep at this all day. This is how I “smite” my enemies.
No, the Left, whatever they call themselves, by whatever name are my enemy and yours. They stand against everything America stands for. It’s intentional. It’s war on those of us who aren’t buying into their insanity. It’s a fight to the death. If we fail, it’s the death of the last genuine hope for mankind. Imagine a world without the United States, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Now replace it with a Stalinist dystopian gulag. There you go. That’s the left. Rainbow on the outside, commie red on the inside.
