If I stumbled on a genie’s bottle this morning, the wish I have is not for a million bucks. It’s not for 10,000 more wishes. It’s not to pay off the car.
No, should I stumble on a genie’s lamp this morning I would desire a phone call — one more phone call — on Saturday evening at about 5:30 — 90 minutes before kickoff between Iowa and Michigan. I would call my father Jack Murphy.
He loved the University of Iowa almost as much as he hated the University of Michigan. His father attended Iowa when tuition was $42 per semester — and he could only afford to attend school with a $30 scholarship.
He took that Iowa fanaticism to a new level, even shaking aside the visiting grandkids if the mighty Hawkeyes were on TV. Rare visits were either made or ruined by the outcome of the Iowa game.
Dad loved Iowa and Notre Dame. Being an Irish Catholic in the Midwest in the 1950s, it was almost blasphemous to not cheer for Notre Dame. With the Irish’s biggest rival being Michigan, the hatred toward the Wolverines was deep and long-standing. I mean, the man hated Michigan.
I would start our phone call teasing him about his love of “His boy Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh,” to which he would throw a cuss or two my way. We would talk football for a while, then naturally gravitate to the errs of the world, the rise of American socialism and a query or two about my beer fridge. We would laugh, we would think and in a few minutes — 5 or 10 likely — he would bellow a “Go Iowa,” then tell the son he has called “Scoop” since 1996 he’ll talk to him in the morning.
Feb. 14 will mark three years since Jack Murphy — y’all would have loved him — left this physical world. He had been in serious physical decline for some time, and his mind was beginning to follow him into darkness. The stories he told — y’all would have loved his stories — over and over again through the years were slipping. He started talking about getting cold cuts ready for an outing at our former high school. It was crippling for us to watch; I cannot imagine how it must have been for him to live it.
Fiercely independent, much like his third son, he found himself not being able to accomplish even life’s simplest challenges on his own. A cocktail of about 16 medications was keeping him alive. It must have been so brutal for him. With hospice the next step, he was taken off the bulk of that medication.
On the night of Feb. 13, he regaled my sister and her friends with his classic stories, as if the old Jack Murphy had reappeared. He drank a few toddies, even had a friendly conversation with the woman he stayed married to for 23 years — long after the flame had been extinguished. All seemed normal again, for an evening.
On the morning of Feb. 14, my sister, with whom Pop lived, heard a faint, “help” muttered into the baby monitor. Then she heard it again. Racing down the stairs, she reached his bed, held his hand and watched as he drifted away.
He went out on his terms, without 16 medications, without hospice, without the indignities that never should have befallen such a man. He went out on his terms, his way — can’t we all wish for such.
When the phone rang that morning, I was just about to put my luggage in the car for a trip to North Carolina to see him. I had mixed feelings, wrestling with seeing him in such decline with just seeing him. I imagine he wrestled the same way, not wanting the one he called Scoop to see him in that condition. “Let him remember me how I was,” I can imagine him saying to himself. At least that is what I hope he said.
While I held deep comfort in knowing that he no longer hurt and no longer suffered, I never did get to give him a proper goodbye — a hug and kiss on the cheek, one last “Scoop.” I can hear it in my head 10 million times, yet it is never the same. It never will be. Damn, I miss him.
So when Iowa takes the field on Saturday night in the Big 10 championship game, I will wander the streets of my neighborhood in hopes that maybe — just maybe — I will stumble on that genie bottle. I will cuss Jim Harbaugh and imagine Pop and Grandpa watching the game together.
And when I do find that genie, I will talk for as long as my voice will allow. He will laugh, I will laugh and then he will tell one more story.
I never could tell a story like him, but here goes: “Your sister and I were in Target Christmas shopping. Each corner I turned, something caught my eye. I really went crazy with the presents. As we turned down one aisle, on the top shelf, I saw it — the perfect gift for Michelle (my wife). Lori grabbed it and it made the classic cowbell clank, scaring a family next to us. It wasn’t the cowbell, though, but what was printed on it: Bring More Beer! My final joke, Scoop. I knew Michelle would love it!”
Pop, she loves it. Saturdays around our house sound like a Mississippi State home game thanks to him. The clanking gets so loud, I wonder if possibly he can hear it, wherever he might be, telling the story all over again.
Oh, how I wish it could be me, just once more, to hear how that cowbell came to be.
If only I could find that genie...
