This is me exercising my First Amendment Right to Free Speech. You can too.
And you ought to, every chance you get and every time you want to. Pick a topic, any topic and have at it. You might not like what I’ve got to say, and I might not like what you’ve got to say.
But you don’t like it? Tough. Don’t read it or listen to it. And I can do the same. It’s that simple.
Or better yet, do read or listen, take it in and decide if whatever’s being written or said matters, whether you agree or disagree, and then weigh in. Got an argument for or against something?
The good old First Amendment says you have the right to say so, either way. This past two weeks has been filled with the news about Elon Musk’s takeover of the social-media platform Twitter. To listen to the Left, it’s the end of the world as we know it. If they’re right, I say “Adios!” and good riddance, too. Because the world it was, before the Billionaire South African stepped up to save Free Speech, was headed down the drain.
I don’t know jack about Musk. He’s rich, builds rocket ships and electric cars. Dude’s never been to my place, and my safe guess is, he won’t be dropping by for a beer any time soon either. But I’d be happy to get him a cold one. And evidently, he also buys up companies trying to hit our collective “mute button.” Like Twitter, the outfit that banned a sitting president of the United States because its corporate ideology didn’t support his – and tens of millions of others either. President Trump wasn’t the only one the commies over at Twitter shut up. So, “poof,” they were gone. See, Twitter is your conscience and knows what’s best. One thing I do know about Elon Musk is he said he’s a “Free Speech absolutist.” That makes him OK by me.
And the Lefties aren’t only concerned with shutting down political speech — which, by the way, has been determined to be the most protected form of speech by the Supreme Court.
Nope, our Pinko guides-to-a-greater-collective future are the self-styled and self-anointed arbiters of all speech: humor, satire, movie scripts, books, down to and including individual dialogue between people. Even words have only definitions they say they do. They’ve decided what’s “bad’ speech, what constitutes hateful or acceptable speech, and what our sensitive and “woke” sensibilities can bear.
Unless, of course, it’s BLM chanting to kill cops or Antifa roaring that anyone, other than them, are fascists. Or rioters burning police stations, turning over cars and demanding “justice” – another word they’ve got the sole definition of nowadays. Or making sure nothing countering the 2020 election gets out. They’re also good at labeling anybody who doesn’t agree with them as anything they’ve determined to be labels designed to shut somebody up: racist, homophobe, misogynist, “redneck” and the good old standby “old white men.”
Just yesterday, I listened to a commentator over on one of the not-Fox channels telling us that Musk’s purchasing Twitter will bring about “apartheid.” Heard another saying it’s all been done to allow “rich white men” access. Another said, his buying that platform means Musk will “be able control what people think. That’s our job!” Amazing. That last one tells the tale. No, I think it’s going to stop them, the Left, from choking off their political enemies and those who hold views contrary to their social-engineering plans.
It’ll allow a forum reflecting a fair and balanced give-and-take of opinion and put facts, all facts, on display. Because their definition of facts isn’t facts at all, but relative “truth” by their own set of rules, all driven by the goal of undermining and destroying a form of government they abhor. Marxism is their guiding light. Twitter facilitated their messaging. Anything or any information contesting their agenda, their truth, was “misinformation” or dangerous, hurtful and prejudicial. Facts be damned and honesty squelched.
Free Speech isn’t one-sided, folks. But that’s the tool they use to form the narrative. It’s the weapon of tyrants and control. To dominate people requires controlling what they say and how they say it. And they’ve done a good job at it up to now. They’re masters at disinformation and one-way dialogue. They’ve dominated the distribution of information and opinion for so long, and they believe you can’t be allowed to think otherwise or present arguments.
It can’t be allowed to go on. Not if America and American values and ideals are to endure. It’s OK to dissent and disagree and argue. I’m entitled to be wrong, and I’m also entitled to be correct now and again. It’s even OK to be a jerk, a boor and crass and profane. I’ve been all those – am all those — somedays. You readers probably have had your own moments, too. But by gawd, it’s my right and your right to speak, write and be heard.
There are hateful people who use hurtful words and are insensitive or ignorant. Or maybe they’re just plain mean-spirited. But if words are all it takes to destroy someone, then we’ve really come to a sad point in our society. Grow a thicker skin. Consider the source. Maybe ignore the idiot. That’s your choice. But shutting them up by taking away their voice?
That’s wrong. Really want to stop someone like that? Use your own voice, and counter their views with your own. Once, a long while ago, when I was a Navy Chief running a division, my department head came into my office with a package. I asked him what was in the wrapper, and he unrolled a plaque. He told me he had it made for me. I was flattered and surprised because this officer and I didn’t always see eye-to-eye. The plaque had a brass plate with the words, “If you’ve got something unpleasant to say, make sure you say it damned unpleasantly.” He told me he didn’t always like what I said or how I got things done, but that he liked that I always “told it like I saw it” and thought I ought to hang it on the wall behind my chair. I still think it’s one of the the best gifts I ever received.
I say, “You go, Elon!”
