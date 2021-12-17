If you read Tuesday’s Leader-Call, you saw a story that I wrote about the Free State Citizens Action Union.
I wrote the story after attending an FSCAU meeting that featured speakers Secretary of State Micheal Watson and Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks.
Today, I’m going to tell you my real feelings about this group, but first ... On Thursday, Dec. 9, I purposely arrived early at Faith Arena Church in Laurel, where FSCAU meetings are held, so that I could talk to as many members as possible before the speakers began their presentations. I’m pretty sure that someone at FSCAU told the Secretary of State that I was there to interview him, as he made a beeline over to me to say hello and then awkwardly stood around waiting for me to ask him questions.
After a while, I guess he couldn’t take it anymore, and he finally just blurted out, “Are you going to ask me anything?” I’m sure if I was a professional reporter like Mark Thornton, I could have simply winged it and come up with a couple of questions off the top of my head, but instead, I stupidly said, “Ummm, no but I will stick around and listen to your talk.”
For the record, I wasn’t there to interview the Secretary of State; I was there to do a story on FSCAU. However, after Watson was done speaking, I did finally ask him a question in front of the entire group. I asked, “Do you personally believe Joe Biden was legitimately elected?”
Unfortunately, the answer I got out of Watson was your typical political non-answer. Watson replied, “Did fraud happen? Absolutely. However, I can’t tell you if it was enough to change the outcome.”
Really? And this is exactly why people don’t trust politicians. If we are to take Watson’s answer at face value, it means that he believes it is possible that Joe Biden, who campaigned from his basement, received more legitimate votes than an incumbent president who received 12 million more votes than he did the first time around. I’m sure Michael Watson is a fine man, but until our elected leaders are brave enough to stand up and tell the truth, politics be damned, we are in big trouble in this country.
And that is where groups like FSCAU come in. This is the group that will hold public officials accountable for both their actions and their words. When Secretary of State Watson was done speaking on Thursday night, FSCAU members grilled him about some obvious and very big holes in our elections when it comes to verification and I.D. requirements for individual voters. It is insane that our circuit clerk’s office can not legally ask for any type of identification when people register to vote. This is Mississippi, not Honduras or California, for Pete’s sake.
But what really sets FSCAU apart from other political groups is that its members don’t just ask questions, they act. They plan on taking their concerns about voting security to district and state legislators like state Sen. Chris McDaniel to introduce a bill to tighten voting security both at the registration level as well as at the voting machine itself. This group really does live by its motto:
“We the People are the government.”
The creation of FSCAU has been quite amazing, and I’ve had a front-row seat in watching it unfold.
It all started with one man, Buck Torske. Buck, a native Californian and retired Navy man, started writing some really good letters to the editor about his concern for the direction our country was heading in. I had just involuntarily retired Harvey Warren’s column and thought, “This guy could be great if he was interested in a weekly gig.”
Writing a weekly column is much harder than it looks, but I figured there was no harm in asking.
Buck and iIwent for a beer, I popped the question and he accepted. Soon after that, Buck decided he was going to not just write about politics, but he was going to do something concrete that will actually make a difference.
FSCAU started with Buck walking around downtown Laurel passing out flyers.
He asked me if he could hang one in our window. We ran some ads for him. Talk about grassroots. In just a few months, FSCAU has gone from Buck and his lovely wife Barb to now having 40 or so active members and another 40 or so followers. The group has oversight committees at all city council, Board of Supervisors, and county and city school board meetings as well as the state legislature.
They have networked with similar operations in states such as New Mexico. Members have attended Vaccine Rights rallies in Jackson. They have started letter-writing campaigns to Gov. Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith and other elected officials about myriad issues. And they have formed links to two other nation-wide activist movements, “Convention of States” and “Americans for Prosperity.”
As I have watched this all unfold, I can’t help but think, “It’s incredible.” Buck Torske is living proof that one man can make a difference. And for those of you who think Buck is some sort of skilled lobbyist or has a background in politics, you couldn’t be more wrong. These are Buck’s own words: “What I know, in fact, about government and how it works, you can stick in a thimble. I think it’s too complex, too filled with shadows to see clearly. But I think the old adage about sunshine is true. So if we want good folks in government, we must shine a light on them. hey can’t be allowed to work in the dark.”
Now those are some very wise words from a man who grew tired of hearing people whine about the state of the country but never doing a damn thing about it. Buck and his fellow members of FSCAU are what America is all about. They are the ones fighting back against the tyranny and corruption that our Founding Fathers warned us about. If you are reading this column and truly want to make a difference, I encourage you to join the Free State Citizens Action Union.
Due to Christmas and New Year’s falling on Saturday this year, this is my last column of 2021.
Believe me, after 27 years of column writing, I could use the two-week break. However, I wanted to leave you with this. With Biden and the far left taking hold of the country, it’s been a devastating year, and we can expect more of the same in 2022. However, don’t give up hope. Midterms are on the way. More groups like FSCAU are popping up, and there will be a wave of blowback on the socialist democrats and the propaganda media like they have never seen before. The Founding Fathers never said protecting democracy and our freedoms was going to be easy.
Until we meet again on Jan. 8, I wish each and every one of you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thank you to our readers and advertisers for all of their support this year and every year. We wouldn’t be here without you. And finally, thank you to the best newspaper staff in America for making my job so darn easy and fun (most of the time).
In the words of Tiny Tim ... “Tip Toe Through the Tulips” and God bless us, every one!
