Do you ever pump the brakes on your life, put down your devices and other distractions, then look around and ask, “How the hell did we get here?”
I’m doing that a lot lately. Bet you are, too. The problem with the country came to me in the wee hours while driving a lonely stretch of road between Bay Springs and Taylorsville. “From nut allergies to nutjobs” was all I scribbled down to remind me of the epiphany that struck as I mindlessly munched trail mix on part of our paper-delivery route. Perhaps it was the combination of my snack and the roadside sign “Deez Cutz,” directing drivers to a cleverly-named barbershop, that served as my inspiration.
Either way, that’s where and when it dawned on me how “deez nutz” in leadership positions came to be in power and why their followers are so compliant with their commands. It’s because of the nut-allergy approach to governing that most people in the young-adult generation grew up with. It’s all they ever knew growing up, so they just obey instead of asking obvious questions.
For generations, the peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich was the most common food packed into lunchboxes of schoolchildren across the country. The only thing up for discussion was if you used Jif (choosey moms did), Peter Pan, Skippy or a store brand. It didn’t really matter. It was the ultimate quick meal for a kid — tasty, easy to make, packed with protein and not prone to spoil too soon.
Perfect!
Well, until shortly after the turn of the 21st century it was, that is. That’s when reports of serious allergic reactions to peanuts started making national news.
In a country where common sense prevailed, the solution would be for parents of the unfortunate fraction of the population with serious nut allergies to teach their children the importance of avoiding food with nuts and/or send a safe meal to school with them. As a brilliant pastor friend and private-school teacher once told me, “Our job is to prepare students for the world, not to insulate them from it.” Exactly!
But, as you know, that’s not the approach most school systems took to dealing with students’ nut allergies. No, the brilliant plan across the boards of education all over the country was a complete ban of products that contain peanuts or have possibly been near peanuts. No nut-based products for anyone!
Most intelligent people would agree that it’s a nutty plan. But reason, logic and data have no place in determining policy these days. No, all it takes is one grieving, shrill mom to confront policymakers with a sniffling challenge such as, “If you care about protecting children, you will do this!” or “Your failure to act could kill kids, and their blood will be on your hands!”
Never mind that experts said food bans were not an effective intervention to prevent deaths, and they could, in fact, make things worse. “Since exposing children to foods at an early age makes an allergy less likely, a culture of avoidance tends to make allergies more common, creating a self-reinforcing loop,” one pediatric allergist said. “When we set rules and guidelines, we need to act through baseline evidence, and not according to the way we feel, because our feelings might be misleading.”
What a novel way of thinking. How absolutely 20th Century of him. We’re in the new age now, where feelings matter more than facts. If a mother with a dead child says there will be change “if leaders really care,” then they change.
People in leadership positions won’t dare risk being labeled as one who doesn’t care, even if it means taking drastic measures that punish the masses of passive people. Just pacify the loud ones on the fringes. That’s how governing is done these days. Use the exceptions to make the rules. The examples of that approach are too numerous to name.
It’s the reason we have braille wording on drive-through ATM machines. It’s why a tennis court that was across the street from my house in Kosciusko had to have a special wheelchair ramp that cost $20,000 to construct — to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines in order to receive federal grant money (less than $50,000, if memory serves) to resurface the courts. And it’s why non-praying people at public schools aren’t told to just sit there and be quiet while the majority give thanks to God.
The most reliable statistics I can find show that fewer than 200 people die every year in the United States as a result of anaphylaxis caused by food allergies. That’s a total, not just children. Nut allergies affect something like .5 percent of the population, and most of those reactions aren’t life-threatening.
Yet food-ban advocates started calling peanut allergies “an epidemic” just because they heard of a few extreme cases. That’s all it took to create sweeping changes, even with a professor of Harvard Medical School saying that peanut bans were “a gross overreaction to the magnitude of the threat.” COVID-19 killed even fewer kids than PB&Js, yet it’s shut down school districts and completely changed our public education system in a little more than a year.
Does it make sense? Of course not. But anyone who tries to make that point or even ask legitimate questions is labeled as “uncaring” and placed on the public pillory that is social media.
That’s why looney moms trump choosey moms. It’s just understood as a way of life now, and “leaders” have learned that if they keep the looneys quiet, they’ll have job security. There is forgiveness for overreacting. But those who underreact, who do nothing or, heaven forbid, “don’t care enough” ... well, there’s no forgiveness for that.
And that’s how the hell we got where we are now.
