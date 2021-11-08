After months and months of negotiations, Speaker Pelosi decided to bring the infrastructure bill to a vote last Friday night. The Senate had passed the bill last August with 69 to 30 votes. Why the long wait in the House? Pelosi wanted more and refused to allow the vote until the House passed a separate multi-trillion-dollar bill filled with spending on social projects among other things. Coincidently, elections last week went terribly badly for Democrats in state races indicating voters are fed up with politics in Washington.
Thank God and veterans we still have politics in Washington, unless we’re talking about mandates. President Biden has unilaterally mandated between 80 million and 100 million workers in America must be vaccinated for Covid-19. Tens of millions of Americans do not want to be vaccinated for many personal as well as medical reasons. Several state attorneys general, newly organized groups against mandates, and thousands of individuals are suing Biden and the federal government for this unconstitutional mandate, and at least one federal appeals court has issued a temporary stay on the mandate.
President Biden is leading the woke Left in mandating and otherwise forcing Americans to give up rights in the names of safety, emergencies, and fair shares. If Veterans Day is not canceled by these woke/cancel culture folks, millions of Americans will pay tribute to veterans’ sacrifices over the centuries to protect our rights and freedoms as citizens. We will fly the flag proudly, and sing the national anthem at public ceremonies, and we’ll pray and thank God for all the blessings He has poured out on our nation.
Traditionally on the 11th day of the 11th month, at the 11th minute of the 11th hour, Americans pause to remember veterans who fought our wars to preserve our freedoms and our rights. We need days of remembrance to keep us grounded in context with our history, who we are, where we began, and where we are going. Sadly, there are those among us who want to destroy or rewrite history for selfish, ideological gains.
Soon, “the holidays” will be upon us, and we’ll see old familiar sights and ceremonies.
NFL games are traditionally played in Detroit and Dallas. Families gather from far and near for turkey, ham and trimmings, and to enjoy sharing memories and dreams.
Meanwhile, news teams will report on the latest victims of the woke/cancel culture movement. Thanksgiving is being canceled in some places again this year. The Christmas season traditionally begins with black Friday, when hordes of shoppers naively storm malls and big-box stores believing “this will be the year!” For what?
For whatever has elusively failed to materialize in previous seasons?
Nevertheless, families will still strive to remember and celebrate the way it used to be. Those who are blessed and know it will reach out to friends and strangers offering a little cheer, a little help, and a little recognition that we’re all the same, and each of us needs to help one another as well as bear our own load.
The coming days of remembrance and thanksgiving, of family and of sharing and giving should lead us also into times of reflection about our past, present and future. God has blessed America richly.
We need to remember from Whom all blessings flow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.