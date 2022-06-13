“Oh the games people play now, every night and every day now, never meaning what they say now, never saying what they mean.” American singer-songwriter Joe South wrote, composed and performed “Games People Play,” released in August 1968. The song won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Song and for Song of the Year. What a song for 1968, and even more for 2022. To be sure, South was not writing about politicians or personalities. He was, “Talking ’bout you and me and the games people play.” Ouch! Take that on the chin!
I Kings 8:46 says, “(F)or there is no man who does not sin.” In his letter to believers in Rome, Paul doubles down quoting many Old Testament saints, writing, “There is none righteous, not even one; there is none who understands, there is none who seeks for God....” Unless we deceive ourselves, we know we are guilty and none of us is better than anyone else. Nevertheless human nature drives us to persecute those we perceive to be the worst. Those who are most righteous do not shrink from casting the first stone.
“People walking up to ya, singing glory Hallelujah, and they’re tryin’ to sock it to you in the name of the Lord. They’re gonna teach you how to meditate, read your horoscope, cheat your fate, and further more to hell with hate. Come on and get on board.” Today protesters angrily spew streams of expletives as they wave posters denouncing ‘hate.’
Perhaps the most hated man in America today is former President Donald Trump. For more than six years he and his supporters have galvanized the hatred of critics who riot, burn and destroy, kill and maim, and rebel against all authority. Those consumed with hatred of Trump deeply despise him personally, though not necessarily his policies, especially in comparison with his successor’s policies.
What if believers, not everybody but just those who profess
Jesus as their Lord and Savior would spend one waking day, dawn to bedtime thanking God for forgiving us for all of our own personal sins? No politics. No griping or complaining. Nothing but good words of blessings to those we talk with and about. Just one full day, 24 hours. Wonder what percentage of American voices would offer nothing but blessings, even while driving? The Bible says our human nature is totally, 100 percent corrupted. Humanists say we are all basically good at heart with the caveat that some of us are naturally better than others whether by nature or by nurture.
The fallen human nature has always drawn each of us to play righteous games with one another. It’s always been more about winning and losing than about right and wrong, and rarely about truth or lies. This week the Supreme Court will announce decisions of right and wrong, winners and losers. Those with stakes in the adjudications will celebrate or protest as if these decisions will make or break the United States of America.
1Joe South wrote, “Look around tell me what you see, what’s happening to you and me, God grant me the serenity to just remember who I am.... ‘Cause you’ve given up your sanity for your pride and your vanity, turn your back on humanity, oh and you don’t give a da da da ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.