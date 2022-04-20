“Did you listen to the episode you were on,” Jim the boss asked me a few days after the release of my first appearance on the Buck Naked Truth podcast.
“Heavens, no,” I replied. “Once I do something like that, I never go back and watch or listen. All I would do is pick myself apart for every “umm,” “err” and “huh” I uttered. Not to mention I have the face for radio.”
Then, Maggie the producer told me, that I was not on video except for a few seconds. The Leader-Call is a newspaper, not a recording studio. Much of this is new to us and, add in considerable physical distance, there can be technological hiccups.
Not watching, reading or listening behind myself is a product of public speaking. My wise father always told me when I got up to speak, talk slow and deliberate to the point it sounds stupid inside your own head. “Thank… you… ladies and… gentlemen… for giving… me…. this …. opp-or… tun… ity.” Sounds so stupid, but it works.
About 25 years ago, I appeared in front of the first civic club I would talk to about the upcoming high school football season in Vicksburg and Warren County. I had a library of note cards with stats and factoids and nonsense for days. For about 10 minutes, head down, I read from those note cards. It was brutal.
I have never used notes in a public speaking event since. I speak from the heart, speak what I believe, I’m willing to make mistakes and I don’t go back and listen to any of it. If someone asks me to speak and wants my opinion, that is what they are going to get. Whomever doesn’t like it, well, too bad.
Such was the case a couple weeks ago when I ventured into Buck Torske’s podcast. We didn’t talk for a second about what questions would be asked. I had no notes.
The conservation drifted here and there — and came close to touching my “third rail” when the topic about making certain choices came out. I mentally pleaded with Jim to change the subject. That topic is off limits for me, period, no discussion.
Luckily, the conversation swayed away from that and into the state of Mississippi flag.
Buck is a strong supporter of the people’s right to vote on whether to keep the 1890 flag or adopt a new one. The people did vote in 2001 on that exact issue and keeping the 1890 flag won by a 2-1 margin. Buck knows that special interests hellbent on destroying all of history will see changing the flag as just another step in cleansing society of anything they deem uncomfortable.
I can fully understand his reasoning. Give an inch and the Left will demand a mile. Flag today, statues tomorrow, school names on Saturday. It is a logical, well-reasoned argument that I understood.
Heritage plays a role, for many living among us have direct ties to that terrible time when our Union nearly fractured over slavery. More than 600,000 Americans died so that wrong could be fixed. There is a place for heritage, but should it be the official symbol of the entire state? Many people I know and care deeply about say yes. I respect their opinions. I simply disagree.
The flag should have been changed years ago. When I see that symbol, I think of Mississippi during the 100 years after the bloody war. Those who suffered with that flag as a backdrop. Those who were afraid of violence. Those still among us who drank from separate water fountains and ate at separate restaurants. Is it even possible for most of today’s young people to fathom what others’ grandparents went through? The thought sickens me.
Take three hours one day and go to Jackson to the civil rights museum. It is a haunting, emotionally draining, harrowing walk through this state’s history. As you walk the hallowed halls, pay attention to the one constant for all that hatred — that symbol
So even if we knew that the fringe, radical left — the kudzu of America — would leave the flag like a piece of roadkill and move onto its next target, making a change was the right thing to do.
Had the issue been on the ballot, I believe the voters would have chosen to change it.
Not to send a political statement, but to try to heal a wound.
