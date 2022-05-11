Great news came out of California — when is the last time anyone has ever said
that? — when it was decided that boxer Mike Tyson would not face charges for punching an idiot on an airplane who would not leave the champ alone.
The only thing that would have made that video better is if no one intervened and Tyson treated that idiot like most of those he encountered in the ring — beat him even worse.
Cruel? Maybe. But in this crazy world in which we live, people are gravitating from being victimized to fighting back, and I say bravo. Tyson was filmed flying on an airline, minding his own business when an overzealous fellow passenger would not leave him alone. By all accounts, Tyson asked the moron to quit it. Instead of heeding the advice, the
moron continued to pull at the tiger’s tail until the tiger responded with a classic beatdown. Why did the moron do it? Alcohol? Joe Biden supporter? Democrat? Who knows, but I have serious doubts he will ever try it again.
Weeks later, another moron decided it would be a good idea to charge the stage at the Hollywood Bowl and tackle comedian Dave Chappelle. The response was for the man to get the beating of his life. Again, bravo! I rarely smile as broadly as I did seeing that guy getting carried to an ambulance on a stretcher battered with his right arm pointing in a direction right arms are not supposed to point. He deserved every bit of pain and misery he got, for without his own moronic actions, there would be no counteractions.
Several years ago, in what might be the funniest meme of all time, a drunk idiot in a convenience store started hurling racial slurs at a black man in line. The man in line took it for a while before slapping the racist upside his noggin with a big can of Twisted Tea, then delivering a few more blows for good measure.
What ties these acts together is — I hope — that people are getting tired of being victimized by morons — and Biden voters. Common sense and being nice will not stop them, but delivering a Tyson-like beatdown might — and it also might send a message to the next moron who wants to poke the bear.
In New Orleans, which has degraded into a hellhole of crime and is reaching the designation of car-jacking capital of the world, nothing pleases me more than when one of these punks tries to carjack someone and then finds a bullet piercing through their necks. Driving there now, we do not go anywhere without a semiautomatic pistol on my wife’s lap. If some punk is planning on carjacking us, they should only pray for a neck wound.
I am advocating for violence as a response tool, not a criminal tool as the aforementioned do. I have no problems with anyone, but try to steal my stuff or hurt my family, and they will be scooping your worthless, lifeless behind out of the gutter.
Have you seen the videos of mass shoplifting in our lawless cities? If someone would take one of these punks and beat the hell out of him for the world to see, maybe the next shoplifter might have second thoughts before being so brazen. Remember, in every example from Tyson to the Twisted Tea guy to Dave Chappelle’s entourage, it was someone else who started the violent act.
Contrast that to Chris Rock, who took a bitch-slap from Will Smith in front of millions of people during the Oscars and did not respond. Had Rock returned the slap — or better yet punched Smith in the nose — you think anyone else would dream of doing such? But, no. Smith got a standing ovation. Bullies prey on weakness, and so many of our fellow Americans are just weak.
They hand over their keys and possessions, don’t stop shoplifters and will take verbal abuse all day long. But anyone who has ever dealt with bullies knows the only way to stop a bully is to beat him or her at their own game, which usually means a beating. Mike Tyson should be given a medal for striking a blow against idiots. Those men who tuned up the Chappelle attacker should get huge Christmas bonuses this year. And every carjacker, whether 13 years old or 40, should have to worry about having his or her head blown to kingdom come. People are tired of crime.
They are tired of violence. Members of the government certainly are not going to be there to help. At the end of each day, it is up to us and us alone to not only be our own protectors but also to send a message. All this is coming from someone who has never been in a fist-fight and who has a family who would welcome robbers into their home with open arms because “things can be replaced,” yet being ignorant that if one lets something happen once, it likely will happen again. Maybe this is anecdotal, but the number of reported carjackings in New Orleans seem to be fewer and fewer after a few of those punks got shot by their “victims.”
It certainly isn’t because the New Orleans Police Department is doing more or the mayor or the “let-them-walk” district attorney. It’s because people are sick and tired of being sick and tired and are taking matters into their own hands when provoked. I recently erected a sign in my front yard, next to a home with ADT signs. Mine reads, “This house protected by the Second Amendment.”
So far, no one has tried to test that theory. I pray no one ever does, for I shall not sit like a sheep and be terrorized. Weakness begets weakness, as we can see from the current administration in Washington. Strength begets strength, as we saw from our previous administration. Punks and thugs will continue to be punks and thugs until they face life-and-death consequences for their actions.
So, thanks to Iron Mike and Twisted Tea guy and Chappelle’s men for striking a blow against morons, idiots and Joe Biden voters.
