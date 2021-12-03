Read more, react less
There are four i’s in Mississippi, but the eyes of our country’s most dogmatic single-issue voters are on a case that started in our state and is now before the highest court in the land for a potential landmark decision.
Of all the hot-button topics that divide our people, abortion has to be the one that baffles and frustrates me the most. It doesn’t directly affect the majority of the staunchest supporters or opponents, yet there they are again, wielding their signs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building and yelling at each other, as they have for almost a half-century.
The arguments haven’t changed, and the receptiveness to the other side hasn’t changed as they all continue to exercise their right to waste their time on a futile fight. Their presence will have no effect on the decision, and they’ll never change the hearts and minds of their opponents. They may as well have a chicken-or-egg debate with Rainman.
There are only two possible purposes for their presence: to put their piousness on public display or to prove that they believe in people’s right to kill babies. Stop and think about that second one for a minute. No matter what euphemisms they use — “choice” or “reproductive rights” or “fetus” or “embryo” — that’s what proponents are pushing for. No wonder they want to call it something else.
At least pro-lifers are there for the stated mission of protecting babies, even if their actions aren’t effective and are often off-putting. There’s no doubt which goal is more honorable. But the zealots who shield themselves with Bible verses and bloody photos are just as obtuse as their opponents.
There are legitimate, rare reasons to end a pregnancy, and those are very painful and very personal. The option should be there for physicians and patients — and sometimes police — to discuss in each particular circumstance. But it shouldn’t be a matter for politicians to get involved in. They never make anything better, especially things that should be private.
Honest legal scholars — even those who are unflinchingly pro-abortion — admit that Roe v Wade is bad law, but that doesn’t matter to those who want abortion. And it certainly won’t matter to those who are already pontificating in funereal tones about the stacked conservative court and the very real possibility of the repeal of a law that will give more people a chance to live. Go figure.
Since there are so many effective ways to legally prevent pregnancy, it doesn’t seem right that abortion should be available as just another means of birth control. At least that’s the feeling of most responsible people. That’s the best argument against “convenience” abortions from a logical standpoint. No need to count an arbitrary number of post-conception days or inject morality into the conversation.
But putting conditions on the procedure — like the life of the mother, rape, incest — would open the door to false claims and accusations. Lives other than the baby’s could be ruined. That’s why it shouldn’t be a matter of public policy, but a medical matter, in the confines of patient-physician confidentiality.
Politics and medicine aren’t a good mix. Nothing good can come from putting those two together. Just look around our country right now to see how that’s working out.
When two unyielding sides are yelling at each other, nothing good will happen for the people, only the politicians.
Abortion is akin to the death penalty. Both may be necessary on rare, sad occasions. Neither should be cheered or celebrated, though, because they both are the end result of a tragedy.
But once a cause reaches the status of a “wedge issue” that can draw the masses — not something that’s personal for participants — it becomes more about theatre, props and power. The people who are actually affected are effectively forgotten.
Once again, they’re useful idiots for a chosen few, and they’ve helped create the political climate in whatever this is our country is becoming, with the national media and social media cheering them on. Way to go, y’all.
Next case for the Supreme Court: Can we decide to abort people after it’s determined that they are trying to destroy this great country?
Backing the blue until
there’s a reason not to
It’s no secret that we are supporters of law enforcement, but faithful readers know we aren’t blind backers. They also know that the LPD brass won’t hesitate to boot their own if there’s evidence they acted inappropriately.
We don’t apologize for believing that officers deserve the benefit of the doubt until there’s information to suggest that they are in the wrong.
Sounds reasonable, doesn’t it?
Not for cop-haters and boot-lickers.
When our story about the recent officer-involved shooting was posted, the first two comments were “KKK” — one from a woman in Michigan.
Yep, that’s where we are now. No need for facts or circumstances to form an opinion. The officer who was shot and wounded is white, and the suspect who was shot and killed is black. But anyone who bothered to read the article knows that “multiple” officers returned fire, and no information on their identity was given. A black officer could have fired the deadly shot, which may matter to the mental midgets who keep score on the basis of race.
People with functioning brains understand that, in a split-second, life-or-death situation, it’s kill or be killed. If it’s true that the man who was killed had mental problems, that doesn’t change my opinion.
If someone wants to use this incident as the impetus for a referendum on the state’s mental health-patient policies and system, then that’s legitimate.
But if officers are called to a scene to deal with a situation and the suspect points a gun at them, there isn’t time for a psych exam. Those who don’t understand that need their head examined, though.
