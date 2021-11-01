“What is the best handgun for self-defense?” is a question that will likely never have a definitive answer. There are many different opinions regarding which handgun is best suited for a particular situation.
You may have heard the saying that the purpose of a handgun is to fight your way to your rifle. I believe this statement has merit, but I also believe it’s more likely that whatever firearm you carry will be the one you have when the smoke clears. Whether a person is an intended victim of a carjacking or home invasion, there is little time afforded to such events.
Shotguns and rifles are not suitable for everyday carry and draw unwanted attention. Handguns, on the other hand, come in handy compact sizes. They are easy to conceal and aren’t overly intrusive to carry every day. For many freedom-loving Americans, they are carried everyday along with a wallet, phone and keys.
Ubiquitous examples are the revolver and a semi-automatic, which in times past was known as the self-loading gun. Important considerations are the capacity of the rounds it will hold along with the size, weight and sighting system, which is usually iron sights or, in some instances, a red dot “reflex” sight.
To answer the first question I first mentioned, I believe the best handgun you have is the one you carry. In my opinion, it doesn’t matter what you choose provided it will reliably fire without malfunction. On the other hand, I believe what does matter is proficiency. Can you hit a target 10 feet away consistently without missing even once? If so, can you do it under extreme stress? If the answer is no or you aren’t sure, it doesn’t matter what gun you carry because the bigger concern is the ability to shoot the intended target and not an innocent bystander like your own family.
I fully support the statement that an armed society is a polite society. However, I also believe that it is each person’s responsibility to be proficient with the firearm he or she carries. I doubt most readers would disagree with either of these statements.
However, the reality is that many armed citizens make little effort to maintain or improve their proficiency. I believe that most people who carry a handgun would likely use it if needed. There are also many Americans who would fight to the death if someone, including the government, tried to take them. It’s strange to me that so many have such passionate beliefs yet lack responsibility.
I’ll include myself, because no matter how careful or how proficient, a person can always improve his or her skills and safety. Carrying a handgun for self-defense is a right afforded by the Second Amendment, but it’s also a huge responsibility that should never be taken lightly. If you want to improve your safety and skills, find a qualified person who teaches them and make it a priority because you or your family’s life may depend upon it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.