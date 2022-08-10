I commend the Joe Biden administration for declaring a national emergency on a plague affecting every citizen of this great nation. Thank you, sir. Finally, the president is declaring the invasion of millions of illegal aliens on our southern border a national emergency?
No, he isn’t? He says the border is secure? Hmm ...
OK, then he must be declaring a national emergency on inflation, since that affects every single American who has to put food on the table and a roof over their head. At higher than 9 percent inflation, it sure as heck is an emergency. Thank you, sir. Oh, wait, he won’t even say recession? Everything is fine ... see, these economists and Nobel prize winners say so. “What recession?” says the man who likely hasn’t pumped his own gas in 50 years.
Well, then, surely this national emergency has to do with China, correct? This is the country that accidentally — or purposefully — released the COVID-19 virus that killed more than a million people and destroyed our economy and is now threatening Taiwan. If any threat is more dangerous than China to our livelihoods and safety, I cannot think of one, especially not a glorified sexually transmitted disease with a scary name that politically correct, woke lunatics have trouble even saying.
Yes, our “leaders” have declared a national health emergency with monkeypox, a disease whose name came under fire early because many found that the name that includes “monkey” is racist — Dear God, will these lunatics ever stop?
This emergency disease with its racist name has killed not one American and only 12 worldwide, according to reports from one week ago. That’s a national emergency? What next, national emergencies over afternoon rain showers?
This is no emergency, but another government dictate to scare the hell out of the world and usurp more control over once-free people. So, why won’t the administration just say who is at risk, how to avoid catching it and then move on? It would be a simple science lesson that they can read right off their own website. If that site is as accurate as most of what this administration says, maybe we all should be in fear. The reason they won’t just lay it out is because the greatest group affected are gay men, particularly promiscuous gay men. They are in the protected class, much like those who cry racism at the mention of the word “monkey,” and even mentioning that those who are most in danger — not the vast majority of Americans — is just another example of wokeness run amok.
An emergency was declared because it will make people scared and also further open the population to government control through “emergency powers.” People are scared of emergencies, the last being COVID. Did you see what we did for COVID? We shut down an entire economy and caused our children irreparable harm. Emergency ... scary ... be afraid — AND DO AS WE SAY!
As of a today, there are about 25,000 reported cases of monkeypox in the world, according to the World Health Organization, which declared a worldwide emergency over this. That comes out to this disease affecting a less than minute portion of the population — a rounding error. Of those affected, there have been 12 reported deaths — most in Africa. Simply, 1 out of every 650 million or so people have died of monkeypox since it was declared an emergency. Extrapolating, a person has better odds winning Powerball three times than dying of monkeypox.
Here is the slimmed-down version of what monkeypox is, how it is contracted and how to avoid it:
• The virus is spread through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox.
• The virus is transmitted mostly during sex and face-to-face contact.
How to avoid monkeypox?
•Avoid orgies, especially those made up mostly of gay men.
• Refrain from having multiple sexual partners — especially strangers — in a short amount of time.
• If you fall into that group, get a vaccine.
A world emergency — WORLD? How many of you reading this engage in the previous activities? If you answered “no,” you are pretty much in the clear. Of course, the virus could be passed by touching bodily fluids or even a blanket, but then again you also could die of getting eaten by an alligator as you are struck by lightning. If you said “yes,” then be careful.
On the official government website, there is an entire section of how to limit your chances of getting monkeypox, most of it unfit to be printed in this newspaper.
How disingenuous to declare this a national emergency solely to rile up the passions and fears of a nation living daily on pins and needles. The national emergency is in Washington, D.C.
Be afraid ... be very afraid — and trust us!
