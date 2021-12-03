The American Left are Marxists, and they follow a plan. Don’t doubt for a “Moscow minute” they’re not right here in our little town, and who they are might surprise you. But no matter who, they never waiver.
“Never let a good crisis go to waste” is an axiom for the American Left. The China virus and its apparently innumerable “variants.” The southern border and unchecked illegal immigration. The “woke” movement.
Race and class division. The censorship of diverse thought and expression. The attempt to brand anyone not on board with their aims as “domestic terrorists” — even concerned parents. The misuse of institutions we used to have confidence in and trust, even our military and courts.
To hell with equality, up with equity. Damn character, judge each other by color. It’s a fatal spin into hell. The dearest protection that all accused are innocent until proven guilty is being turned on its head for political purposes. Attorneys general and prosecutors are letting crime go unpunished, and police are being undermined and defunded across this country everywhere “Democrats” wield power. We all see it, every day. Our economy is tanking, supply chains are failing, prices are rising. Energy sources are being eliminated. Criminals are looting, and it’s as if no place is safe any longer. Elections are criminal farces, all on purpose and by design. The country is crashing.
Here’s an example of how they operate: Alinsky’s Rule No. 13 is: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.” On a board I attended recently, with a preponderance of, if not everyone Democrat voters occupying the seats, is someone with more than one position of influence in our town. I believe a “foot soldier” for the Left. In that other capacity, they have contact with a family member of someone in a group I’m with.
Sure enough, our interface with that board got back to one of our group’s grown children through the board member’s other role. Why did it? It caused distress and conflict and hurt the family of my associate. I believe it was purposeful.
Because Marxists decry family, and today’s Democrat is truly no less than a Marxist and Communism wants the family destroyed. Every institution must be torn down. Karl Marx said people who oppose this idea simply fail to understand why families are a key block to communism. He wrote, “... (T)he family exists only among the bourgeoisie.”
It’s ingrained in their doctrine. By splitting families, they weaken us. By acting in this matter this way, I think that board member was attempting to dissuade an effort to address the issues we’re concerned about. To silence us or, at a mini- mum, shut us up for a while. They wish, but we won’t.
This is the aim of the American Left, from their foot soldiers on up.
I’m of the opinion that if you’re reading this and are a “Democrat,” you’re a fool to think anything your party represents is good for you. That party represents subservience, compliance or shaming and banishment.
You better be in lockstep or else. It’s stealing your future, your kids’ futures. There isn’t any worker’s paradise at the end of this rainbow.
Whatever the “old” Democrat party once was is history now. “Democrat” is just a cover for “communist.”
If you’re thinking there’s anything American or forward thinking in their agenda, I say wake up and smell the coffee. You’re being played. You’re useful now, but what about later? They’re not going to stop after they eliminate those they identify and label as the cause of all your problems. They’ll eat their own — and that’s you — and you can bet your last breath on it. Anyone out there ever actually watch “Doctor Zhivago” recently? You ought to. If you think slavery that ended 165 years ago was awful — and you’d be right — but you haven’t seen anything yet. Because what they’re doing will turn everyone into wards of the state and tools for the people they choose to be the elites. You’ll be the collective.
And if you’re reading this and you call yourself a “Republican” or conservative or Libertarian or even an “independent,” and you’re thinking the politicians are going to stop all this without you paying attention, getting off your butt and acting, then you’re a bigger fool. They haven’t so far, have they? Sometimes they even aid and abet it because you — we — don’t take the time or exert the effort to make them do their duty. You won’t be able to do it from behind a prison fence.
Try opening your eyes and ears and understanding the “big tent” is neither side. The real Big Tent is this country and its Constitution, its ideals and all of us, no matter our color. When it’s gone, it isn’t coming back. Because as the saying goes: “You can vote your way into socialism, but you have to shoot your way out.” And I guarantee they won’t leave guns in our hands to do that.
