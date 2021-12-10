Yes, I’ll admit it. I’m an insurrectionist. Whew! What a relief to get that off my chest. I believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump through a combination of illegally changing election laws under the auspices of COVID and outright fraud. I believe that it is impossible that an incumbent president received 12 million more votes than he did in the first election only to have a dementia patient who stayed in his basement get the most votes in the history of the United States. I know it is a treasonous statement, but I’m going to say it — Joe Biden is not a legitimate president.
Now that I’ve finally confessed to being an insurrectionist, I may as well get the rest of my traitorous thoughts on the table before the FBI throws me in Guantanamo and starts waterboarding me. Here goes.
I believe that mask mandates and lockdowns are un-American and nothing more than a totalitarian power grab by a leftist political elite, not to mention that they do absolutely nothing to stop the spread of disease. I believe that COVID is a man-made disease that was released from a lab in Wuhan, China. I believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a fraud who helped fund that lab. I believe he knows damn well that the disease came from the lab and has done everything in his power to deflect blame away from him, the lab and China. I also believe the Fauci is an arrogant little man with a God-complex and a hatred for freedom-loving people.
I believe that as vice president, Joe Biden sold out America to China. I believe that Biden not only knew of his son’s business dealings with the Chinese and other foreign countries, but he made millions off of those deals just as his son Hunter and his brother Jim did. I believe that Joe Biden is a traitor who sold out the American people, and like the Clintons, should be locked up for it.
I believe that Black Lives Matter and Antifa are socialist terrorist organizations that loot, burn and terrorize cities for political gain. I believe they are responsible for violence against police officers, business owners and law-abiding citizens. I believe the leaders of these organizations should be deemed terrorists and treated as such.
I believe that the United States is the least racist country in the world. I believe that the left wing wants people to believe that it’s race that divides us, when the real divide is between those who believe in big-government socialism versus those who believe in free-market capitalism. It has nothing to do with skin color as freedom-loving capitalists (the same people the left refers to as “white supremacists”) would gladly vote for people like Sen. Tim Scott, Herschel Walker, Larry Elder, Candace Owens or any other number of Black conservatives.
On the other hand, I believe that racism does exist. As I said on the Dr. Phil show, I believe racism is a human trait, though, and not a White-person trait. I believe Critical Race Theory is racist and targets White people. Teaching kids that America is inherently racist is wrong. Teaching kids that some of them are born racist while others are born victims is wrong. Teaching kids to hate America — by far, the greatest country in the world — is wrong.
I believe that President Trump was the greatest modern president in history and that his record actually proves it. I believe that he was attacked non-stop because he was the first president in generations who actually stood up for the best interests of average tax-paying Americans and not big government, big business, big media and foreign interests. I believe he threatened ending the gravy train that career politicians like Joe Biden had taken advantage of for personal gain. I believe there was a conspiracy to bring him down that was formulated by the Clinton camp, the FBI, the CIA and the Obama camp. When the Russian collusion scam didn’t work to bring Trump down, I believe it is possible that COVID was purposely released from the lab in Wuhan to cause chaos and put an end to a booming Trump economy and Trump policies that were benefiting all Americans.
I believe that the people taking down historical statues — even Confederate ones — are idiots. I believe that people who don’t learn from history are destined to repeat it. I believe in the principles that our Founding Fathers set forth in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. I believe people like Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Ben Franklin were some of the greatest people in history and should always be treated as American heroes.
I believe in prayer. I believe in saying “Merry Christmas.” I believe that people who serve in the military deserve our respect and thanks. I believe that the people who served in World War II earned the moniker “The Greatest Generation.” I believe in law and order and that police officers should be appreciated for putting their lives on the line to protect the public. I believe that soldiers and first-responders of all types should be held in higher regard than athletes, actors or musicians.
I believe we have the best justice system in the world, but it’s not perfect. I believe that the juries got it right in the Derek Chauvin, Travis McMichael and Kyle Rittenhouse trials. I believe that the district attorney in the Rittenhouse case should be disbarred for bringing charges in the first place. I believe that any politician or media person who called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” should be sued for all they are worth. I believe that Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are ignorant and Joy Reid is an ignorant racist.
I believe the media is corrupt and the biggest problem with America. I believe that, for the most part, they are nothing but a propaganda arm of the left wing in the country. I believe that most of the time, they are promoting a left-wing ideology and not simply reporting the news or telling the truth. I believe that the media is purposely leaving out that the massacre in Waukesha was committed by a racist Black career criminal. I believe that the media is purposely playing down the Jussie Smollett case because it involves a case of a fake hate crime perpetrated by non-existent white supremacists. And I believe that the media is downplaying the Giselle Maxwell trial because they are afraid of who may be implicated.
Oh, and I believe that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. And if you hear that, after this column runs, I ended up dead in a cell in Guantanamo Bay, I promise I didn’t kill myself either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.