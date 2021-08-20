Last week, something happened that left me feeling a tiny bit terrified but a little liberated at the same time. I was cellphone-less for a weekend, and it was only semi-useful for the next few days.
Yes, the trusty old iPhone 6 I’d been clinging to finally bit the dust ... or, perhaps more accurately, it was taken out of commission by corporate operatives in Cupertino.
I chuckle at most conspiracy theories, but there must be algorithms at Apple that alert executives if you haven’t purchased a new product over a certain period of time. It had been way too long for me, so some skinny jeans-wearing hipster with non-prescription glasses, a scruffy goatee and no deodorant activated the gremlins and unleashed them on me and my iPhone 6.
The incessant “software update” messages became more insistent and this iTunes activation message would pop up continually while I was trying to text, which was odd because I haven’t used or purchased anything on iTunes in years (aha ... more support for my theory!). The messages to upgrade my storage space were non-stop, even though I had space available. Those were mere annoyances, of course. When I didn’t cave, the Millennial Menace finished his mock-meat chickpea flatbread wrap, went back to his VertDesk and activated Defcon 3. That affects functionality, which is harder to ignore.
Over the next several weeks, the phone would be showing that it had a charge of 38 percent or 25 percent, then all of a sudden, it would go dead. Then my charger stopped working. When another charger, then another and anoth- er and even a new one wouldn’t work, I didn’t need someone in tech support in Shenzen to tell me my phone was the problem.
Slow, steady hands, an undisturbed surface and an embarrassing combination of cussing and prayers could coax the connection to fire up the coveted lighting bolt in the upper right corner of the screen. That was a nightly ritual ... for a while, at least. Then in the middle of the night, the phone would start vibrating, almost like there was an incoming call, but it was actually the charge going on and off in rapid succession, nonstop.
Canned air and a toothpick did nothing to clear the charging port. Getting a connection to keep the phone firing became virtually impossible. It finally died this past weekend, and there was no finagling even a slight charge. For someone in the community newspaper business, the prospect of being unconnected to sources was more frightening than freeing. I had to do something about it.
Inventory was real low at the local stores, so my best deal on an iPhone 12 wound up being at Walmart. That was scary for someone like me, who needs his
hand held through every step of all things tech-related. But the customer-service rep there, Shelby, was a pleasant surprise. She got me fixed up without either of us having to stop and do a line of Prozac.
There was only one problem.
She couldn’t transfer the information on my old phone to my new phone. That wasn’t her fault, though. My old phone hadn’t been backed up since 2019. (Maybe that was one of those annoyingly persistent messages I was ignoring.) But even if it had been, the old phone was clinging to a charge of about 3 percent, so it wouldn’t have made it anyway.
Shelby told me I needed to be on my home wifi (which ain’t so great,
either) with both phones and showed me how to do it. The first half-hour or so was spent getting the old phone charging just so I could begin the process. After all was set up and ready to go and the transfer was started, the new phone gave me the message that it didn’t have enough storage space.
What the hell? The information that was on my previously non-backed-up iPhone 6 won’t fit on my brand-new iPhone 12? How is that possible? It showed that I was using 4.5 of 5G ... but there’s not enough space?! I’m not good at math or tech, but that equation just doesn’t compute.
Still, I deleted photos and videos over the next half-hour or so, being mindful of the sensitive charging cord, then tried again. Same message. More deleting.
Same result. I go through the process a couple more times and
get the same result. The backup finally started when — you guessed it! — I agreed to pay 99 cents a month for “extra storage” on the Cloud.
Funny how that works, huh? Like Apple just has to have $11.88 more from me a year. Really? I would call local law enforcement and report a stickup if I knew how to work this phone. Hell, I guess $11.88 will pay a year’s salary for 1.8 of Apple’s Chinese child laborers. I wish I could hire one for that to fix my phone.
That $11.88 didn’t pay the ransom to end my personal nightmare, though. The backup time kept growing. At first, the screen showed it would take “8 minutes.” A couple minutes later, it was “15 minutes,” then “1 hour.” When I went to bed, it was “3 hours,” and when I got up, it was “4 hours.”
That’s where it remained when I went to the office. When I got home that afternoon, the backup had stopped because apparently the wind of a gnat’s wing disturbed the cord and stopped the charge. The old phone was dead and the new phone was working, but I had none of my contacts’ names stored in it, so it was virtually useless.
It’s scary how beholden we are to Big Brother ... err, Big Tech. Luckily, another nice rep at AT&T (didn’t catch her name) fixed me up, so now the contacts and apps from my old phone are on the new phone. All is well phone-wise for the next few years ...
Wait, this new charger cord doesn’t work with my old cube.
And I’m getting a new message:
“Finish setting up Face ID and Apple Pay.”
You’ve got to be kidding.
Kiss my Apple, you hipster huckster.
