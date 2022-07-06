On Friday morning, we will load Walter the Dog into the backseat of the new Hyundai SUV and head north. His portion of the ride will last only about two hours, to Madison, where
he will spend a week at summer camp.
When Hurricane Ida destroyed much of the neighborhood in which we lived, trying to find a place to stay that would take a half-crazy American Stafford- shire terrier that has two con- firmed cat kills — both on our property, thank goodness — with no questions asked.
Dear friends with a huge fenced-in backyard gave refuge to our small family for nearly three weeks while the miracle of power linemen slowly put our neighborhood back together.
Ten months later, those same folks who took us in will take
in Walter, since finding similar accommodations at our desti- nations is as easy as compre- hending a Joe Biden off-the-cuff sentence.
The two hours north, though, will be two hours of repetition.
“Walter, stop it.”
“Walter, don’t eat the glass.” “Walter, will you please shut
the ...”
None of it will work. He will
bark, lurch, lunge and sully our backseat windows with dog nose art. Whatever happened to him as a youngster certainly hasn’t subsided. As we used to say, “That boy just ain’t right!”
His antics will bring back fond memories of my poor parents hauling three — and then four — ungrateful brats of children to vacations from Maine to Cape Cod to Niagara Falls.
For the kids out there, these were the dark ages of travel. There were no personal com- puter devices, no phones, no in-cabin entertainment parents these days are so spoiled with. Today, strap the kid in the back seat, put on the headphones, flip on SpongeBob SquarePants on a loop and ride in virtual silence.
In the dark ages, we had three kids ages 5-10 across a bench
seat. Usually the youngest — me — got treated to the back center seat, with the big hump running the length of the car. Even a short, stocky youngster like me can only take having their knees pushed into his chin for so long.
While I struggled for leg room, Brian — the antagonist older brother — spent most of the day with his finger circling near my ear chanting, “I’m not touching you ... I’m not touching you ...”
Lori, the mature older sister, spent her time drawing imagi- nary boundaries on her seat, for which I — or anyone else, for that matter — should never cross. She is also the sister who used
to conduct bridge school — the art of shuffling playing cards and then using the bridge maneuver to complete the shuffle. She failed me every year, albeit I was only 4 when I finally dropped out of bridge school. The memories of failure haunt me to this day since I still cannot perform that maneuver. Kids, stay in school no matter how many times you fail!
As for me, I whined to my mom and dad in the relative,
yet un-air-conditioned comfort of a vinyl front bench seat in a whale of a station wagon — look those up, kids, the SUVs of our time — listening to cassette tapes of everything from Peter, Paul and Mary to John Denver to the Kingston Trio — and we are not talking Jamaican music.
Entertainment consisted of the car-color game — always pick white, even though that notion might get you labeled as a racist. Do it anyway. There are more white cars on the highway than any other — at least there seemed to be back then.
After a hundred miles or so of counting cars speeding the opposite direction, we played the license-plate game. In many states, unlike this one, there are two license plates required — a front and back — so picking out license plates of passing cars was pretty easy. But even that got old and tired quickly.
Mom’s secret weapon, the 1980s version of an iPad, came out when her three brats had her on the brink of a mental break- down and Dad on the verge of serving a life sentence for triple homicide.
Each one of us was given a small wire-rimmed notepad and a pencil. Inside each notepad was a list — post office, Kentucky Fried Chicken, fire truck — with the goal to be the first one to cross off the entire list. The winner would get bragging rights and probably an extra snack- sized box of Cap ’n’ Crunch.
Mom usually rigged the contest, allowing for me to win something — anything — other than sitting on the middle seat hump and wailing from the fifth straight hour of “I’m not touch- ing you!” She always made sure Brian finished last by putting on his list a Trailways bus. Every. Single. Year. I can never remem- ber anyone ever seeing a Trail- ways bus.
If we hadn’t yet reached our destination by the time the scavenger hunt ended, the final hours were spent in misery, especially for Dad the driver.
“Are we there yet?” I would ask
“Getting closer every minute,” he’d respond.
Thirty seconds would pass. “Are we there yet?”
You get the idea.
If there exists a better answer to the age-old question,“Are we there yet?” than “We’re getting closer every minute,” it would be for him to have just said, “Yes, we are there.”
By the time we actually reached our vacation destination, Mom and Dad were in dire need of a vacation — from us.
I still, some 43 years later, have no idea how Mom and Dad did it. I don’t know how Dad didn’t pull the car over on the highway and beat us with a tire iron. Lord knows we certainly deserved it.
I don’t know how Mom came up with those games or even had the forethought of doing such. Had I been sentenced to spend nine or 10 hours in a car with three kids, I would have hit myself in the head with a tire iron.
Parents have it easy today, with the gadgets and gidgets to keep junior and his unruly siblings in check. Had we been able to be hooked up with headphones and HD screens ... well, I certainly wouldn’t find enough material in those memories for a column. I wouldn’t be able to tell you what we watched on TV, but I can tell you in perfect clarity the look on Brian’s face when he got Trail- ways bus on his scavenger-hunt list. I wouldn’t be able to tell you there are more white cars on the highway than any other color, because I would have been lost in a screen, ignoring everything around me. I wouldn’t be able to recall failing bridge school at the kitchen table in a cabin in the Maine wilderness.
The closest I will come to
my parents’ misery is two hours with Walter asking if we are there yet and barking at the post office on his scavenger-hunt list. Mom might yell at him. I might threaten him with a tire iron. But, in the end, patience won the day then, and it will win the day now. The only difference, Mom and Dad didn’t have the luxury to drop us off after two short hours for 10 days while they went on the “real vacation.”
