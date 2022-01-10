We have been under the “cloud” of a pandemic for close to two years and no end seems in sight. Remember when we were told to hunker down for two weeks in March 2020 for the virus to pass?
In February, Pfizer and Moderna were granted release of their mRNA vaccines against the virus under the Emergency Authorization Act by the FDA. The vaccines were touted as 90 percent effective against contracting the virus and, by inference, getting rid of the virus.
Well, it did not happen. By August — less than six months later — the Delta variant of the virus appeared, and lo and behold, it infected not only the unvaccinated but also the fully vaccinated. And it became apparent that the vaccine’s effectiveness had dropped off sharply to 30 percent.
The CDC then initiated the next step, advising everyone to get a third booster dose of the same vaccines developed against the original COVID virus while telling us they might be only partially effective, such as preventing hospitalization or death, but not preventing getting sick.
All the while, the media were reporting horror stories of thousands of unvaccinated people crowding the hospitals and preventing the country from achieving herd immunity, resulting in the vaccine mandates to include every last adult and now the children.
There is no doubt that the virus can be lethal for the elderly and younger people with multiple health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure or being obese. For this group of people, the vaccines do seem to prevent severe illness, not infection per se, however.
Children, on the other hand, do not get sick from COVID. This may be due to having been infected with other coronaviruses that typically cause “common cold” symptoms such as a runny nose or cough. This is called “cross reactivity” and most likely accounts for why healthy children do not get sickened by COVID nor do they transmit the virus. The U.S. total figure for children dying from COVID so far is 94 — all already ill with terminal diseases such as leukemia or lymphoma.
Furthermore, researchers from the University of Zurich, Switzerland showed that previous antibody responses to other coronaviruses afford some protection against COVID, even in adults. They also assert that natural immunity through previous infection with COVID is protective.
Natural immunity to COVID is not recognized in the U.S., in contrast to Europe and elsewhere.
A recent article in Science by Boston Children Hospital found that the neutralizing antibodies from the current mRNA vaccines are largely ineffective against the Delta variant, and the same is true for the new Omicron variant, acknowledged by no other than Dr. Fauci.
This comes as no surprise. We do not administer last year’s flu vaccine for this year’s flu strains. This should make you think twice about getting the third booster dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccines since they were all created to induce immunity against the original COVID virus, long gone, and not the variants.
Getting vaccinated despite being naturally immune or getting the third booster dose being fully vaccinated by one of the mRNA vaccines may induce ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement), resulting in your immune system going overboard.
This can trigger the so-called “cytokine storm,” causing pneumonia and respiratory failure or abnormal blood clotting with strokes, heart attacks and venous thrombosis.
In a recent publication in Circulation, the No. 1 journal in cardiology, Dr. Steven Gundry, world-renowned, stated that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase inflammation of the endothelium, or lining cells of the blood vessels, and cause T cell infiltration of the heart muscle. T cells are the white cells mobilized by the activation of your immune system in response to infectious agents — in this case the spike protein of the COVID virus.
Thousands of heart-related injuries have been reported following the COVID vaccines, including the myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle in boys and young men.
The long-term ramifications of these mRNA vaccines are not known. As with any therapy, be it a drug or vaccine, it takes time, often years, for the adverse effects to become manifest.
There is no doubt that the elderly or people with multiple comorbidities or disease burden should get the current vaccines to prevent hospitalization and death, but spare the children — they are our future.
The first rule in medicine is and has been: “First do no harm!”
