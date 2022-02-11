Are you weary of it all? I am.
Sickness and death is everywhere. And I’m not talking about the China Virus. I’m talking about the sickness in our national soul, and the death of our country. One tradition, one value, one standard, rule, taboo and law at a time. It’s a malignant, flesh-eating, brain-rotting disease, and it’s like watching our beloved go mad and shed a putrid chunk of themselves every day. All the while, raving and demanding we feed the sickness — just join in, it’s not so bad, ignore the stench. Feed the fever and spread the infection. Kill America. Once it’s dead, all the wrongs will be righted. All the pain will stop.
I’d never have imagined this would be the demise of our beautiful United States of America. Nope. I thought it might get extinguished all right, wiped off the map. It could happen. While I was growing up, the Soviets might’ve nuked us or a foreign invader might’ve attacked our shores, and after a long and valiant fight to the last man, an asteroid hit us smack dab in Oklahoma, followed by an epic earthquake. We’d collapse into a maw and a biblical tsunami would wash away the debris. But Old Glory would be snapping in the breeze — defiant, proud and representing the best of mankind’s aspirations, hopes and achievements — to the very second it slipped under the waves. True to us to the bitter end.
But no. Instead, America’s rotting from the inside out. It wasn’t the China Virus that did it. How this country’s responded to COVID is just a symptom. It was our inattention to that little scrape or nick to what we knew was right. We let it get infected. Didn’t put on the mercurochrome, didn’t smear on the bacitracin. It didn’t feel right. It was irritated and irritating, but we didn’t stop to treat it. Instead, we slapped on a band-aid thinking that’d take care of it. Pretend it wasn’t there. Hide it. Well now, we have a real problem. We can still get better, but it may take an amputation. It’s going to leave a scar, and if we’re lucky, a lasting memory to never ignore something that can kill us, ever again.
How can we heal? We’re the doctors, and Jesus told us, “Physician, heal thyself.” And the ancient Greek Hippocrates’ first rule for a doctor says, “First do no harm.” And I don’t know who said “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” But put them all together and we all know right from wrong and good from evil. It means quit buying into and giving a pass to crap you know is destructive. Stop tolerating what you know is morally, ethically and constitutionally wrong. Heal yourselves. Spread the salve and sprinkle the sulfa. Speak out and, if necessary, act out.
I can point right now to north of us in Canada. It’s a hell of a thing when Canucks are the standard-bearers of freedom and we’re passively allowing ourselves to be pushed and shoved around by a government, and people in government, who’ve overreached the authority “We the People” give them. It’s wrong, flat-out wrong. Whether it’s the authority they assume about what to do about an illness or what can be said or written or whether you can worship as you want or browbeating you into accepting and embracing things you know in your heart are repugnant. These are the disease-spreaders. These are the ones infecting us with rot. But we’re letting them. So, stop letting them. Stop the bleeding. Start with ripping the band-aid off and letting sunshine and fresh air help in the cure.
This is an election year. Every representative in Congress is up for re-election. More than a dozen states are electing new governors. Are you paying attention? Are you going to keep voting for people who’ve done this to us? I think it’s time to make these people pay for the destruction they’ve wrought on our country and on us. If you think someone’s ignored their oath, been dishonest, given in to things you know are wrong, then they’re wrong. For you and for the health of the country, amputate. Cut the legs out from under them. You’re the doctor.
And I’m weary of this, too. I‘m weary of my fellow Americans unwilling to stick their noses out and say anything. I don’t care what reason they have for not speaking out. Too many of us are weak and afraid. Afraid to bring attention to themselves, afraid of retribution and consequences, afraid to “upset the applecart” or afraid somebody isn’t going to like them. Or too many are afraid whatever rut they’re in is the path of ease — and fearful being a good, true American will mean having to choose a new route to the American dream.
I say put your beak right where somebody can take a poke at it. Dare them. Because chances are, you’re going to be just fine. My American dream doesn’t have a damned thing to do with a bank account, the size of a house or how snazzy a car is in the driveway. It’s freedom to say what I believe, write what I believe, go where I want, when I want and freedom of choice, speech, expression and worship. It’s the pursuit of happiness, not the attainment of it. It’s liberty and life. And life without living as a free American is only existence. A rotting, putrid existence.
You’re the doctor, neighbors. Heal yourselves. Heal your country.
