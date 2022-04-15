On Tuesday, we had two incredibly disturbing stories, one so steeped in depravity that it makes one wonder if humanity has any hope at all. In that story, a group of South Jones High School students reportedly held down a seventh-grader and “sodomized” him with a water bottle while on a school bus. Since we reported that story, District Attorney Tony Buckley said he can’t comment on the story because the victim and perpetrators are all juveniles.
However, Buckley also implied that the story isn’t as bad as the reports make it out to be, so they are handling everything in juvenile court.
If I was a parent of any student in the JCSD, I would be livid that officials don’t want to talk about it. If a sexual assault did not take place on a JCSD bus then Buckley, prosecutor Brad Thompson and Superintendent Tommy Parker should let the public know that it didn’t happen. However, if it did, every parent who puts their kid on a JCSD bus in the morning has the right to know what took place, how it could have happened and what the school district is going to do to make sure it never happens again.
Of course, you keep the name of the seventh-grade victim out of it. Normally, I wouldn’t care to know the identities of the perpetrators. However, it is important that we as a community make sure that none of the abusers get away with a slap on the wrist because they belong to an “important” or “connected” family. We’ve seen this kind of thing happen too many times in Jones County. If three high-schoolers were involved in perpetrating what has been reported as an incredibly vicious, disgusting and wicked crime against a helpless child, then they should be prosecuted as adults – especially the 17-year-old, who should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — and should never be allowed around children no matter who their parents are.
Since they are not being charged as adults, tell us why. And if you are a parent of one of the high school students who played any role in this sickening crime, you should also be held accountable. You raised a child who has no decency, no compassion for other human beings and no morals whatsoever. You not only failed your child, but you failed society. If initial reports are true, this was head-shaking depravity, and it is really shocking that it took place at one of Jones County’s high schools ... which brings up another question: How does something so awful happen on the back of a school bus without the school bus driver being aware of it? There had to at least be a commotion that warranted pulling over the bus and making sure everyone was OK, didn’t there? And why didn’t any of the other kids on the bus alert the driver? These are all questions that parents deserve answers to.
Officials hiding behind “this is a juvenile issue” doesn’t cut it here. Unless this bus driver is guilty of gross negligence, I think the Jones County School District better review its school bus driver training manual and school bus policies in general. There most certainly should never be an occasion where a gang of high-schoolers could sexually assault a seventh-grader on a school bus.
Here is a pretty simple solution.
Revert to the same rules that I lived under when riding the school bus: No one gets out of his or her seat. It’s a good rule for safety in the first place. Students who do get out of their seats get written up and suspended from riding the school bus for a period of time. Driving a bus is hard enough without kids getting up and running around and causing chaos. Jones County parents, don’t let officials hide behind the “we can’t talk about it because it involves juveniles” excuse. No, this is too important. It is about your kids’ safety. Parents deserve to know exactly what happened, how it was allowed to happen and how it will be fixed. Anything less than that is putting kids at risk.
The second story that we had on our front page on Tuesday involved another parent who failed her child and society. In this one, a youth softball mother named Kiara Thomas of Hattiesburg decided to sucker punch a softball umpire in the face because she disagreed with a call she made. Thomas, who ironically was wearing a T-shirt that read “Mother of the Year” in her mugshot, then went on Facebook and spewed even more stupidity about her actions.
Sadly, unlike the bus story, this one doesn’t even surprise me. Parents have become so used to acting like complete fools at youth sporting events, I’m simply amazed that anyone is left to umpire or referee games anymore.
I was a coach of either youth basketball or soccer teams or both for 16 consecutive years in Jones County, and I don’t think there was ever a single game that I didn’t see at least a few parents who should have been banned from the stands or sideline for verbally abusing the officials. I had instances where I turned to the parents of the kids I was coaching and told them to keep their mouths shut because they were embarrassing themselves and their children. And, just for the record, most of the time, the parents don’t have a clue what they are talking about.
During one high school basketball game I was coaching, I heard a group of my parents screaming at the referee at the top of their lungs, “THAT’S 3 SECONDS IN THE LANE!” Embarrassingly, I had to turn and tell those parents, “Umm, they can stay in the lane as long as they want; they are on defense.” Uggh.
When my younger daughter Alison was playing youth soccer, most of the time, I refused to sit with the other parents, instead opting to take my lawn chair and find a solitary spot because I knew there were a group of parents who were going to do nothing but shout at the referees about every single call that didn’t go their way.
And, think about it. What is any of this really teaching our children? I’ll tell you what it is teaching them. It’s teaching them that it isn’t their fault when they fail. It’s teaching them to always blame someone else. It’s teaching them to disrespect authority, adults and rules.
Yes, Kiara Thomas is an extreme example of the bad parenting that goes on around youth sports. She should get a T-shirt that reads “Stupid Mother of the Year.” But if you are going to your kids’ sporting events and constantly screaming at the officials, don’t fool yourself ... you are part of the problem as well. Maybe you aren’t as big of an idiot as Kiara Thomas, but you are still practicing your bad parenting for all the world to see.
The last time I coached anything, it was high school basketball at Laurel Christian School. Those kids, now adults — Luke, Matt, Thomas and Andrew Morgan, Johnson Marcellino, Anuj Patel, Connor Bell, Thomas Howse, Calen Lambert, Drew Fennell and dozens of others — will tell you that never once did we blame the referees for a loss. Not once. We accepted responsibility for a loss as a team, and we practiced a lot harder the next time we hit the court. That is the way to build leaders, winners and good citizens.
Think about that the next time you scream at an official in front of your kid. Kiara Thomas is a hopeless loser. Hopefully, you’re not.
