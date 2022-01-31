As I boarded my last connecting flight in Houston, I encountered a male airline steward who stopped me before I boarded the plane. “Your mask isn’t compliant. It has air pockets between your face and nose.” Without any words, my eyes pierced deep into his soul and communicated my feelings to him, which were anything but cordial as I broke my glare and brushed past him.
My wife and I recently celebrated our 20th anniversary by traveling to Roatan, Honduras, on a scuba-diving trip. The biggest culture shock to me was going from the freedom I enjoy in Jones County to a more “restricted” form of freedom.
The first indication I had that everything wasn’t the same was the constant reminder that my face should be covered, starting at the airport. TSA officials wore black masks that conjured images of Nazi Stormtroopers from World War II. I kept forgetting to put it on and often forgot it at any table when I sat down to eat. If I failed to do so, either an airport official, TSA or airline steward would immediately remind me of the “mandate” that all faces should be covered, and any refusal will result in a further loss of my freedom.
When we arrived in Honduras, this restriction was the same, if not worse. On the island of Roatan, I felt as if I was shunned by the resort staff if I forgot to have it in place when I entered the restaurants. The ridiculous part of it was you were “allowed” to take it off as soon as you sat down to eat.
I discussed the topic with islanders I met there and was stunned to discover that school had been suspended for the past two years because of COVID. The entire island had been closed, with no one allowed to leave or arrive on the island until very recently. One of my tour guides told me after he tested positive, he was forcibly quarantined on a ship for 30 days and fed a meal of some kind of gruel and water. The consensus of the island residents was that they were grateful to be provided vaccines and wearing a mask was not a matter to be questioned. However, in my freedom-loving eyes, I see things a little differently.
I continued to ponder my experiences both in and out of the U.S. in regard to restrictions and mandates. Back to my last flight from Houston to Jackson. The male steward for which I won’t mention the airline (United) was a chatty cat of the Karen species. After the welcome aboard, he started to proselytize the gospel of mandates. “All faces must be covered now and throughout the duration of this flight. All masks must comply with federal guidelines to include a two-ply mask that is form-fitting around your face and nose (with a glare at me) and must not be removed except between small bites of food or sips of beverages.”
He continued his Hitler rants throughout the flight at least five additional times. Each time he went on his manifesto, vile threats and manipulation spewed from his mouth. “I am only requesting you to do as you agreed to do before you came on this flight. However, I must advise you that any refusal will result in removal from the aircraft and you will be obliged by not reaching your destination.” He wrapped it up with threats of being charged both criminally and civilly for any “refusal to comply” with any and all orders and mandates on this flight. I looked at my wife and thought, “This is tyranny.”
When I returned to the Free State of Jones, I breathed a collected sigh of relief. School was to commence the next day from Christmas break. To my utter surprise and disgust, Jones County School District officials in their unfathomable wisdom decided to forcibly require children once again to cover their faces. I was beyond livid. I told my son he was welcome to refuse to do this, and he did. I received a call from Ms. Kathrine Parker, who stated that my son is refusing to wear a mask.
I said, “OK, so what?”
She said, “Well, it isn’t fair that he doesn’t have to wear one if everyone else had to.”
In my mind, what isn’t “fair” is that the school preaches that it doesn’t tolerate “bullying,” yet it is the biggest bully of them all! Mr. Tommy Parker wasn’t much help as he gave me his reasons for why the board did what it did. In a recent quote, he said he received “one complaint” — I call BS. Needless to say, I disagree, and if you have any question on what governmental “mandates” turn into, study your history and take a trip to the city of New Orleans or, better yet, Australia. I say give me freedom or give me death.
Jones County School District, this is your warning. We the People have spoken.
If you believe governmental mandates are anti-American, unconstitutional and a clear and present danger to freedom, contact me, as I am considering a lawsuit against the Jones County School District for its foolish antics to control the lives of our children.
My email address is keith@quantumprocess.com and my phone number is 601-319-2675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.