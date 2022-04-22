Finally! A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, told the Mask Karens to pack sand. Turns out the Centers for Disease Control isn’t in the law-making business after all, and a judge finally said so.
Anyone with sense knew it, but with this administration, that’s a moot point since they haven’t any. They’ve known it all along, but that didn’t stop these idiots from telling you an advisory body is the cop on the beat and used it as the fear squad. “Follow the science” my rosy, red behind. I watched the videos of airline passengers getting the word. Looked like a lot of happy travelers can start eating peanuts non-stop from takeoff to landing now. But it wasn’t more than a couple of hours before the White House started in on its opposition to the judge’s ruling. They must. Despite this ruling, not everyone’s as happy as the guy in seat number 37A. Especially Leftist politicians. After all, how can you be controlled now?
How can the fear puppeteers make us dance to their tune? How can the virtue-signalers shame us? What will they have to manipulate the next election with if they don’t have this? Don’t worry, they’ll find a way. They always do. Because masks weren’t ever about your good health. If you think that dust-particle mask — that little white, blue or black piece of paper, or that spiffy designer bandana you’ve been sporting — ever stopped a micron of China virus, you’ve been had. No, that’s all for “feel good.” You can feel good you’re a caring and compassionate person, just doing the right thing. A good citizen doing what’s right. It gives some folks comfort they’re looking out for others. Just so long as you take the “woke” view. Or some may genuinely think it helps. It doesn’t.
My opinion is it’s only a smoke screen for the real purpose ... control and power over you and me. If that goes away, then you’re a threat if you can’t be mandated into complying with the government’s assumed authority. When Judge Mizelle said this was “unconstitutional,” she nailed it. You see, the thing we really must fear isn’t a virus – man-made or natural — but the wholly human-created illness called lust for power.
The Centers for Disease Control hasn’t got one employee, one doctor, nurse, virologist or epidemiologist elected by us. Not one is a law-enforcement officer. They’re there to evaluate and advise. Not rule. But this administration doesn’t believe that because any aspect of the bureaucracy is authority in the Leftist mind. And in the case of the CDC, it’s proven to me to be inept, inaccurate and dishonest, and obviously more interested in its own power and influence than public safety.
By exceeding its authority, it’s diminished my trust. I frankly don’t believe any of what the CDC professed to be truth. That bunch is now saying just give us “two more weeks” to evaluate and advise after two years have shown these “chin diapers” do nothing. With that, it supports the administration and the move to challenge Judge Mizelle’s ruling. Our Founders were wiser than we can know. When they wrote our Constitution, they saw the day, like today, when inscrutable and self-serving people would challenge the freedoms guaranteed by that contract. When everything that document and the nation it brought forward would be targeted for destruction.
There are simply people who think “We the People” need to be led along by the nose, and we’re incapable of deciding for ourselves. Those people are the antithesis of what Americans are. Want to wear a mask and feel safe? Have at it ... but if you don’t, well, have at that, too. That’s a personal choice, not the government’s. But Leftist government isn’t about your choice. No, it’s about its dictates and you complying.
We’re witnessing it and dealing with it today. Take Biden’s recent appointment to the Supreme Court as an example. It wasn’t predicated on putting the best jurist in the seat, but on putting someone there with a documented history of Leftist and questionable rulings and who fit an agenda-driven profile designed to ensure that their agenda will be represented for a “lifetime.” She’s insurance it endures and affects our futures. You can bet that, should the administration’s “Justice Department” press this ruling and drive it to the Supreme Court, my money says Ketanji Brown Jackson will faithfully oppose it, good “progressive” that she is.
The masks are a symbol of fear, and you’re being fearful makes you pliant. The threat of possible death gives cover to the steps the left used in our last election, to use them again and again, to affect the outcome. They know if dying may be the price for exercising a lawful ballot process, we’ll go along. They can repeat the whole stay-at-home voting they used before. Don’t fret, you can trust the U.S. Postal Service, mail-in ballots are secure, voters can register remotely, proper identification and that pesky and troublesome signature verification thing won’t be a problem. And hell, why not just send some hazmat-suited teams around to help you cast that vote while we’re at it. To grow, you’ve got to “harvest,” right?
Everything the China virus brought us plays into the efforts and energies of people wanting to bring down this nation and change it. The Leftist mantra to “never let a good crisis go to waste” couldn’t have ever found a better one than this. And even with that, they continue their breaking down of our borders, allowing so far, some two million (known) illegals to cross into our country at the southern border. Then use our tax money to ship these untested people across America and into our towns. Ask yourself, is that consistent with slowing or stopping a global virus? Is wearing a mask going to fix anything? Do you think these morons are really concerned about your health and safety?
I say it’s bull. Instead, they manipulate us and divide us, and tell us lie after lie after lie. We don’t elect a king. A president is supposed to be our representative and is supposed to look out for our best interests, not only in his or her estimate of what those might be, but within the confines of the lawful power granted and defined in our Constitution and existing laws. He or she can’t be allowed to make it up as they go along, no matter the threat. Do you all remember when some reacted to the attacks by Muslim extremists with calls to ignore our Constitutional limits? We were told then the threat didn’t justify circumventing the Constitution. Neither has this one.
If we’re to endure as a free people, we can’t allow fear to drive how we live. Above all things is how it’s imperative and necessary to the future to live up to our Constitution, and face fear. Without that, what’s the point?
Living free is my choice over merely existing.
