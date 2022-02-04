Who would have thought that a plane crash outside of McComb in October of 1977 would still have ramifications in January of 2022? But I’d give my right arm to hear Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant’s response to Neil Young’s failed power play in trying to squelch free speech. Young caused an uproar last week by giving the music and podcast platform “Spotify” a pouty, childish ultimatum: “Silence Podcaster Joe Rogan or I’m taking my music off your platform”.
As I’m sure most of you know, after Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young took a cheap shot at the entire South in a song titled “Southern Man” back in 1970, it was Ronnie Van Zant, who musically responded in “Sweet Home Alabama” with, “Well I hope Neil Young will remember, a Southern man don’t need him around anyhow.”
Damn you, 1977 plane crash for stealing our chance to hear the singer-songwriter of “Free Bird” take down the hypocrite who wrote “Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World.” I imagine it going something like this: “I heard ol’ Neil wants to shut down free speech. I heard he hates the Fear Factor host. Freedom-hating people like Neil Young deserve to be tied to the whipping post. Whip him good.” I threw a little Allman Brothers in there for classic-rock fans and Devo at the end for you fans of early ’80s new-wave music, but I’m pretty sure the late, great Van Zant would have nixed the latter addition.
I have never listened to a Joe Rogan podcast. As a matter of fact, I only know Joe Rogan from the old Fear Factor show in which people used to eat bugs and crawl through rat-infested sewers to win a few dollars. I liked him as the host. Thought he was funny. As for his political views, I don’t have a clue what they are. However, what I am positive of is that in the America our Founding Fathers envisioned, Joe Rogan has the right to express himself as he sees fit. And not only that, whatever views Rogan is expressing seem to have quite the following. Rogan has the most listened to podcast in the world, with more than 11 million listeners.
So, what exactly had Neil Young’s panties in a wad about Rogan? Apparently, it was his podcast “spreading misinformation about COVID.” Misinformation about COVID? Seriously? Someone please tell me what the right information about COVID is? At this point, it is pretty clear that all the information that we have been told about COVID by government officials, including Dr. Fauci, has been misinformation.
Here is some of what our government has told us about COVID. We were told that lockdowns would work to stop the virus. It didn’t even slow it. We were told that if enough people got vaccinated, it would stop the virus. That’s not even close to being true, as the original vaccine does nothing to stop you from catching the new variants. We were told that mask mandates would stop the virus. People have been wearing masks for two straight years now, and there is not one shred of evidence that the cloth masks that everyone is being forced to wear does a damn thing to stop the virus. On the contrary, there is plenty of evidence that it doesn’t stop the virus, as millions of mask-wearers have gotten sick.
So, tell me how Joe Rogan can be spreading any more misinformation about COVID than the United States government is? Heck, what we need are more people asking questions about COVID, not fewer. We need more people asking questions about the origins, about treatments, about Dr. Fauci, about China and about the drug companies that developed the vaccines. Science advancements come from questioning and research, not from shutting down opinions that you don’t like. We are living in some sort of absurd dystopian nightmare where smart people are being silenced if they don’t subscribe to the state-controlled message of, “Do as you’re told … don’t question authority … and shut up.”
It begs the question of why in the world would a one-time hippie war protester like Neil Young suddenly become a boot-licking lackey of the federal government? And it’s not just Neil Young.
COVID has turned many one-time, free-thinking rebels into cowardly, obsequious followers of Big Brother. The worst example of this is Howard Stern. I know many of you think of Howard Stern as nothing more than a vulgar and offensive radio show host. Ahh, but you would be so wrong. Not that he couldn’t be vulgar and offensive, but he was so much more. He was not only a genius of comedy, an innovator of radio and the best celebrity interviewer in history, but he was also a rebel who took on government tyranny, especially when it came to free speech.
I was such a fan of Stern’s that I wrote a book about him in 1994. The foreword was written by “Grandpa” Al Lewis of The Munsters fame. The book was nothing more than an open love letter to Stern, but it sold 15,000 copies.
Many years ago, I subscribed to Sirius Satellite Radio just so I could continue to get my Stern fix, even if it was just in five-minute bursts during the ride from my home to downtown Laurel. But in about 2012, I started to notice the change. That was the year that Stern was tabbed to be a judge on “America’s Got Talent.” Suddenly, Stern wasn’t as edgy, not as funny, and instead of taking down celebrity narcissists, Stern started to coddle them.
Stern got worse in 2016, when he turned against one-time friend and frequent guest Donald Trump. It became obvious that Stern thought he had to bash Trump in order to keep his new Hollywood friends like Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston.
But then COVID hit, and Stern hit rock bottom. Stern has not only been holed up in his luxury New York apartment for the past two years like the second coming of Howard Hughes, but he has gone out of his way to become the leading COVID Nazi in America. He’s viciously slammed Aaron Rodgers and Novak Djokovic for not being vaccinated and said that the late singer Meat Loaf “got sucked into some weird f… ing cult” because the late singer didn’t believe in vaccine mandates. He then, while Meat Loaf’s family was still grieving, pushed for them to come out and make a statement saying that Meat Loaf was wrong. Stern has gone as far as saying that if it was up to him, the unvaccinated would be denied treatment at hospitals. Of course, he praised Neil Young as a hero for his “Spotify” stance.
It’s sad and pathetic. The 68- year old Stern, whose battles with the FCC were legendary, is now nothing but a cowardly, old shill for a totalitarian government. He’s no longer funny. He’s no longer relevant. He’s just afraid.
He can’t understand a man like Meat Loaf who, before he died, said, “I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics.” He went on to say, “If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.”
Maybe one day it will dawn on both Stern and Young that it is difficult to keep on rockin’ in the free world if you aren’t free. I hope so.
