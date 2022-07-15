Writing a weekly column isn’t easy. Just ask Buck. We have had a lot of people try it, and some have lasted a while, but most fade out pretty quickly.
And the hard part isn’t just coming up with a topic to write about every week. Sometimes it is just hard to get motivated, and then other times, if you’ve gone a bit of a stretch without some real feedback, you begin to think, “Is anyone reading this, or am I just wasting my time?”
Well, for columnists who are asking themselves the question, “Is anyone reading my column?”
I have come up with the perfect solution. Do what I did last week. Simply kill off a well-known, beloved local luminary before he or she has actually passed. Believe me, if you have readers, you will find out about them.
I’m pleased to announce that, this past week, I found out that a ton of people read this column. What is not so pleasing is that I found this out by killing off Dr.
Terrell Tisdale, past president of Jones College and a wonderful human being who certainly didn’t deserve to “die” before his time.
In what can only be described as a monumental blunder caused by a quickly-aging mind, I erroneously thought I had remembered the passing of a man who had not passed. I apologize to Dr. Tisdale and his family for the horrific mistake. I certainly hope they are not too upset with me.
In my 27 years of writing a column, I am happy to report that this is the first time that I’ve prematurely announced someone’s death. However, it certainly isn’t the first time it has happened. The most famous case of a premature death announcement happened to the great writer Mark Twain, who was reported dead by a New York newspaper. Upon finding out, Twain famously replied,
“The report of my death was an exaggeration.” (This is often misquoted as “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”). In any event, I was feeling pretty bad all last weekend about the incident, especially when message after message started pouring in over email, Facebook and text to inform me that Dr. Tisdale was very much alive. I was obviously mad at myself for making such a stupid error.
However, what really started to bother me is that none of these messages ever said, “Hey, Moron, Dr. Tisdale is still alive, but I do appreciate the effort that you all made in saving Laurel’s history.” No, they all just basically said, “Hey, Moron, Dr. Tisdale is still alive,” and ended there.
It was pretty disappointing and depressing, and I began to wonder, “What was the point of saving the archives if no one actually cared?”
After a full day-and-a-half of nothing but constant reminders that I am dumb as a rock, I received the following note from Nan Perritt. I can’t thank her enough for it as she restored my faith in humanity.
“Dear Jim, I want to thank you so very much for your diligent work in saving the Leader-Call papers! I grew up in Laurel and can’t ever remember not reading the Leader-Call.
Of course, it is full of national, state and local events, but it also has our wedding announcement, the birth of our children, and their wedding announcements. Also my father’s obituary. I say this because there are hundreds that can say the same thing and can remember the excitement they felt reading the paper during those times.
My best friend was Anne Sanders’ daughter, and Anne was certainly a character, but I’m so thankful her work will be preserved. Jim, I thank you and Mark for getting up so early, making the trip, loading and driving back to Ellisville to unload all those priceless papers. I know both of you do a thankless job at times, but I know there will be many like me that truly appreciate what you both did! Most Sincerely, Nan Perrit”
Not a single mention of my idiotic blunder either! Thank you, Nan! And then (it was almost like God Himself said, “You have suffered enough for your mistake”), almost immediately after reading Nan’s wonderful email, I was contacted by my good friend Belinda Pitts Harrison, who must have known what kind of weekend I was having. She sent me a link to a post from Jerry Smith, who I do not know. Mr. Smith had posted my column along with this kind message: “We all need to thank Mr. Cegielski and all those who were involved in saving our history, contained in our local newspapers from 1911- 2012, from destruction.” Mr. Smith then shared his very nice message to the Facebook group “Old Laurel Memories.”
Below Mr. Smith’s post were dozens of very thoughtful and kind messages. April Bond Fowler posted, “Thank you Mr. Ceglelski for spearheading the effort to bring this part of Laurel history back to Jones County! And thanks to all that assisted him. This will be a resource for historians, genealogists and students in South Mississippi and beyond.” Beckly McLemore posted, “THANKS TO ALL involved to save these archives!!! Especially to Mr. Cegielski & Jesse Smith!!! Such important history to preserve.” And Charles Hudson posted, “That’s Great News for those of Us who love Old Laurel, I’ve appreciated Jim Cegielski, Mark Thornton and Staff since they ‘saved’ the Leader-Call years ago and their dedication to Our Community!!”
Those are just a few of dozens of thoughtful messages of thanks and support for what we pulled off. And I can only turn around and THANK ALL OF YOU for taking the time to write those notes. It ended what was a pretty brutal weekend on a high note. Again, thanks go to Dr. Jesse Smith at Jones College for giving the archives a home. Dr. Smith graciously wrote to me to say, “Thank you for the opportunity!
We are glad we could help bring the legacy back home.” Thank you, Waverly Oakley of Mississippi State, who after the fact wrote, “I am so grateful that we could save the archives! I am proud to be involved in helping make this happen. Thanks again for all the help!” And thank you, Andrew Sharp, the director of the very much alive Terrell Tisdale Library, who wrote to inform me that they had already sorted and shelved the hard-bound archival papers and had ordered lidded containers for the more fragile pieces.
Please personally thank those people along with Mark Thornton, who also had to field a number of messages telling him what a moron I am. Mark has worked with me for 15 years now. Believe me, he already knew.
UPDATE: Right before press time, I received a call from Dr. Tisdale himself. He most graciously told me, “I thought it was funny.
I’ve been having fun with this all week”. He also told me how much he appreciated what I’ve done with the paper and my friendship with the late Madge Maily. He ended by telling me that I was “almost correct” as he had spent two months at Forrest General Hospital. I’m happy to report that he is not only back at his home in Hattiesburg but sounded very well. He certainly hasn’t lost his sense of humor or his sharp wit. Thank you for the call Dr. Tisdale!”
