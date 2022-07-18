Why are we incapable of understanding each other? Why can’t we agree on reasonable expectations and goals of governing for the good of the American people?
We have become divided by a common language. We cannot even agree on what things are good and what things are bad, much less compromise to get a little of each so we can achieve some good.
American conservatives and progressives share very little in common. More to the point, conservatives and progressives have platforms that are more or less antithetical to the ways, means and ends of what each side says we need to do. One of the biggest problems between the two groups is language.
For example, how is our economy? The White House insists the economy is strong and stable. Inflation and gas prices stand at 40-year highs. Why can’t conservatives and progressives work together to reduce inflation and gas prices to pre-Biden levels, which would be much stronger and more stable than they are today?
What is the status of our southern border? The White House says the border is closed, and whatever is happening along the border is of no national concern for the vast number of Americans. Record numbers of illegal aliens cross our southern border every month. Cartels in Mexico and the US control the traffic of human lives and drugs with impunity. Conservatives are now calling the floods of immigrants an invasion. Progressives ignore the lawlessness and inhumanity propagated through border crossings and across America.
What about violent crime in America? The summer of 2020 saw a pandemic of violent riots across American cities. Progressives characterized these riots as “mostly peaceful.” More than 500 riots erupted that summer, instigated by groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa, and supported by progressives. Besides billions of dollars of damages to homes and businesses, dozens were murdered and hundreds were brutally attacked. Conservatives called for law enforcement to quell the riots and bring a sense of order to those cities. Progressives dismissed the rioters as frustrated minorities letting off a little steam.
Nowadays, violent crime across America is not even prosecuted in many places. A man and a woman attack a bodega manager, threatening to kill him over a bag of potato chips. The man defends himself. The scene is captured on in-store video showing the manager fighting off the bully while the bully’s girlfriend slashes at the manager with a knife. In spite of the video, prosecutors charge the manager with murder. Conservatives are outraged! Progressives shrug their shoulders and shuffle off.
The Supreme Court makes historic rulings, and rioters threaten conservative justices and their families. Rioters march in front of their homes and place bounties on their heads for any who will report where they are. Authorities arrest one man before he can break into a justice’s home with intentions of killing him. Progressives say, “It happens.” You know, just as long as it’s peaceful. It happens to everyone. Conservatives call on Merrick Garland to enforce federal codes against such rioters.
Progressives pursue power through politics. They nominated Joe Biden for president in 2020 knowing his frail condition, but also knowing no other progressive could compete with Donald Trump for the presidency. Now, sadly, President Biden has served his political purpose for his progressive handlers and leaves one of the weakest legacies in American history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.