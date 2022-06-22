For a Thanksgiving story many moons ago, while Mark Thornton and I worked together in Vicksburg, I wrote of a young man named “Tall Tim,” a Vicksburg High School student.
He stood about 6 feet, 9 inches tall — a perfect high school basketball prospect — but rarely attended classes and couldn’t articulate two complete sentences — much like our current president, minus the height and athletic ability (like riding a bike).
The VHS basketball coach at the time, seeing an obvious athletic advantage, took Tall Tim under his wing. The budding basketball star attended classes, went to study halls and began to leave his days as a city miscreant in the rearview mirror. The story had all the trappings of a Thanksgiving classic — young man on the wrong path and a preacher/coach stepping in to do the right thing.
On the front page of the sports section that day with one of the longest stories I had ever written was the headline, “Dribbling out of deliquency.” Yes, read that again, for that was the mammoth headline with a pretty important letter missing. The error made it through all the editors — including my own eyes — with no one noticing the obvious “n” omission. In the business, those are called “head busts,” and they are to newspaper people what nightmares are made of.
A TV news anchor reading off a screen can say that with a federal gas-tax holiday motorists can save up to “18 dollars and 4 cents” per gallon and the error is lost in the wind. Of course, she should have said 18.4 cents. But unless someone recorded the error, it doesn’t exist anymore. Read and move on. In newspapers, an error such as that lives on forever — and ever and ever and ever.
This is not, however, to chide the headline writer 21 years after, but to see how Mark Thornton and I operate, especially when we screw up.
The conversation went something like this:
“That was my mistake,” Mark said. “I don’t know what happened.”
“Well,” I chimed in, “had I read it more closely, it wouldn’t have made it into print. After all, a mistake is not a mistake if it gets caught in time. I will take the blame.”
“Well,” Mark continued, “had I spelled it right in the first place ...”
Maybe we are oddballs in the world, but the way we think is that you have to own your mistakes. We could have blamed the third member of our sports staff or the pressman who usually caught errors. But that accomplishes nothing. The adult, mature thing to do is step up and follow the Harry S. Truman way of thinking that “the buck stops with me.”
And that is what makes the current president so infuriating to so many people. Instead of owning up to the disasters that he is overseeing, he will deflect blame to anyone and everyone. Gas prices too high? Robber barons in the oil industry are to blame.
Immigration out of control? All because of the policies of the past administration. Inflation crippling most working Americans? It’s the Putin Price Hike.
And this is from a man who actually used the Truman line early in his presidency. The buck may blow past his face, but it certainly doesn’t stop at his door. He will go down in history as the “pass the buck” president, which does no good for anyone.
Most Americans are sickened by his constant playing the blame game. Nothing is his fault — ever. Worse, he has no ideas on how to fix the problems that his policies are directly responsible for — the problems we face. There are outside forces at work that are making the issues worse, but with a rudderless leader who refuses to acknowledge his own mistakes, it will be impossible to learn from those mistakes and make things better.
Remember, we have been sold the lie that this man, who takes responsibility for nothing and has never had a real job in his life, was elected with more votes than anyone in history — including Barack Obama. We want leaders. We want someone to stand up and not only acknowledge the problems, but to make choices and decisions that will tackle those problems. Imagine Pepsi hiring a CEO to increase soda sales and the only ideas the new CEO has is to blame sugar-cane supply chain issues and slick advertising campaigns by Coca-Cola. How long would that person be CEO?
Biden has the answers to the nation’s problems right in front of him, but he is unable to enact those plans because the person responsible for their success in the past is the most hated person in the world for Democrats — Donald Trump. How to solve the invasion at our Southern border? Shut the damn thing down, maybe with a wall.
How to get gas prices under control? Adopt the all-everything strategy for energy. Push renewables for the future, but unleash the vast wealth of oil and natural gas this country possesses to again make it energy independent.
Want to control inflation? Stop running the printing presses 24 hours per day and giving away billions of dollars we don’t have to other countries. Look out for your own country first, for when this country flourishes, the world flourishes.
And when you make a terrible mistake — in Biden’s case, it is every decision he has made — own it, learn from it and get better because of it. Stop passing the buck, blaming Putin, the summer heat and your inability to ride a bicycle without falling over and be the leader — gracious, it is laughable even writing that sentence — who we are told received the most votes in presidential election history.
While Mark and I continue to argue some 22 years later about who was actually responsible for the horrible head bust about Tall Tim, in the end, I made the biggest mistake.
The day after that Thanksgiving Day story published, Tall Tim broke into Vicksburg High on a Friday when the school was closed. He stole a bunch of brand-new computers and even sold one to a former coach for $300 after the coach asked him, “Yo, Tim, these computers aren’t hot, are they?”
Tim got kicked off the basketball team, and I am sure he has a long rap sheet from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The great story about a bottom-feeder turning his life around turned out to be one of the greatest mistake stories ever written.
So, I will take the ultimate blame for that. But I have a feeling Mark would say, “Well, had I had the foresight to see him going back to his old ways ...”
