I got to speak to the family and friends of a Sawmill Animal Hospital employee, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after becoming extremely dehydrated and needs help to get rehabilitation.
Health care costs are a burden for most, but for Johnson, who only has Medicaid, does not get the rehabilitation covered that he needs to go back to work. So his mother and his ex-wife, as well as Skin Deep Tattoo, began raising money for the nearly $9,000 a month he needs to help him recover.
Skin Deep Tattoo did a $500 tattoo giveaway with raffle tickets to help support Noah in his recovery journey.
His mother Debbie Johnson said Noah Johnson, 42, has worked at Sawmill Animal Hospital for 23 years and became sick.
“This was around February, and he became so dehydrated that he began hallucinating,” Johnson said. “He was so sick he would hallucinate animals in the room and that he was at the vet clinic.”
Noah was admitted to the emergency room, and doctors began to push fluids into his body because his sodium, potassium and creatine levels were so low. Debbie said when he went into the emergency room, he could walk and talk, but after getting treatment, he suffered a severe brain injury.
“What they told me was that Noah was so dehydrated that his brain soaked all of the fluids and that caused it to swell,” she said. “His brain soaked it up like a sponge and that caused the injury. Now he can’t walk and can somewhat talk to us.”
He stayed in the hospital on a ventilator for three months and doctors put atrac in before sending him to Hattiesburg Rehabilitation. Noah’s Medicaid paid for all of the surgery and his hospital stay but doesn’t pay for his rehabilitation.
He is currently on a waiting list through Medicaid which could take up to two years for him to be able to get rehabilitation if he cannot pay out of pocket.
“We are hoping he will be able to go back to work with the animals, but without rehab, he won’t be able to do it.”
His ex-wife, who also works at Sawmill Animal Clinic, set up a GoFundMe for Noah so that he is able to play with his 7-year-old son Jeffery “Noah.”
“He loves his dad and they are just alike,” Deserae said. “He is very ill and is in need of this therapy. He is completely bedridden due to a brain injury.”
He has gotten off of the ventilator and now has a tra- cheotomy and a Peg feeding tube, wrote Deserae on the GoFundMe page.
“He is unable to move anything except for slight move- ment in his left leg, light hand squeezing, turning his head slightly and can sometimes hold eye contact for a few seconds,” she wrote. “He is unable to move his body to get more comfortable. His condition is considered critical, as far as recovery goes.”
Without physical, speech and occupational therapy he will struggle to ever be able to walk, speak or have any form of a normal life again, Deserae wrote on the GoFundMe page.
“He does not have medical insurance and has tons of hospital bills stacking up from the last few months of hospitalization already,” she wrote. “His mother has applied for Medicaid for him, but it does not cover any form of therapy. He is in a health and rehab facility now, but without the proper funds, he will not get the help he needs.”
For the therapy Noah needs — physical, occupational and speech, it will cost roughly $3,000 per therapy per month, totaling $9,000 a month.
Veterinarian Karley Pitts said he was great as a worker and primarily worked as a
surgery technician.
“He was really good at what he did and was a joy to work with,” she said. “He was a good friend and super nice to me when I first started with Sawmill.”
Pitts said she hopes he makes a quick and full recovery and can get back to what he really loves doing.
“Noah was really good with cats and if there was a cat that no one could handle, he could handle any cat,” she said. “We have missed him a ton on those skills.”
Please consider helping Noah so that he can play with his son again and go back to work the job he loves. To learn more about Noah or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-noah-get-his-therapy.
