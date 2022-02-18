Read more, react less
Some of my favorite stories over the years have been about people who turned their lives around to become better. The good people who started Dying To Live Ministries and a dozen or so Jones County Drug Court graduates come to mind, and I did similar features at newspaper stops in Kosciusko and Vicksburg, too.
Yes, I’ve been penning prose about cons for more than a quarter century now. The majority of those stories about criminals have been “con,” of course, but a precious few have been “pro,” if there was evidence of real reform. It’s always a risky prospect to stick your neck out for those kinds of stories — sort of like recommending a friend or acquaintance for a job or a blind date. I’ve regretted it a few times, but it’s been rewarding more times than not.
There’s power in publicly proclaiming that someone has changed his or her life to become a productive person. That creates plenty of positive reinforcement for the reformed person and, perhaps, some accountability that may be necessary from time to time, too.
As always, there’s a big “but …” with me, and, as usual, it has to do with social media. One of the many problems with that pox on society is that it allows people to self-proclaim their rehabilitation. They don’t have to make meaningful, long-term changes that others will notice and note with no prompting. So they reap some of the same benefits as people who toiled for years to beat their demons.
Those benefits are superficial, of course, which is social media’s specialty. But if they can receive the adulation without putting in the hard work required for real rehabilitation, then there’s not as much incentive for them to actually get better. It’s sort of like you women who use photo filters and special angles for selfies instead of doing the tedious skin-care (or plastic surgery!) and workouts to present yourself with some semblance of authenticity.
Real rehab is rare in the real world — more rare than authentic people. Reinvention takes time, discipline and consistency. Relationships do, too. On Facebook, all they take is a click. The folly of Facebook is on frequent display, with people posting opinions like “Oh, he’s such a great person” or “Ew, she’s such an awful person” based on a 10-second snippet that was posted by someone with a point of view and the intention of steering others in the same direction.
We see it in our crime stories all of the time. We write an objective piece with information from official sources, and some people make up their mind who the “bad guy” is — the suspect or the paper — based on their feelings, not facts. Put out the same story with a different name — someone they don’t like — and, voila, their opinion changes!
But the occurrence that puts the superficiality of Facebook on full display is when “friends” get a notification for the birthday of a dead person whose account is still active. There are always a few people who post “Happy Birthday!!!” with cheery gifs and fireworks before someone jumps in and posts, “RIP” or “Happy heavenly birthday … We miss you!!” Yep, those are deep, meaningful relationships there on social media. Heartwarming.
It’s about as deep and meaningful as most Facebook transformations — even the ones that are highlighted with daily Bible-scripture memes. It’s amazing how many people who are arrested for terrible crimes have a page full of those sorts of posts.
And if they are released, the rehabilitation/reformation Facebook farce starts back with a vengeance. Rinse. Repeat. Yawn. They actually do make the “360-degree turnaround” that many of them claim, winding up right back where they were.
I wish we could rinse repeat offenders out of our society for good — for the good of society. The same tiny fraction of people commit most of the felonies in Jones County and across the country. Upward of 90 percent, probably.
It’s impossible to stop every crime, of course, but we could stop most of them by putting people away the second or third time they’re found guilty of a felony. And if they do get out, make them live the rest of their days in an encampment where their necessities are provided, but their freedom is forever forfeited. Maybe we could fence off part of California for that purpose. It’s halfway to being a halfway house anyway. Let the Hollywood elites who profess to care so much about them tend to their needs.
It sounds harsh to folks who hang on to the hope of rehabilitation. But the belief that some people are not redeemable isn’t just a mean old conservative principle. Remember, it was Maya Angelou — a deity to Democrats — who famously said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Amen. Those caged jailbirds can still sing.
My favorite singer/songwriter Don Henley — a longtime outspoken Democrat — expressed a similar sentiment in the haunting Eagles ballad “The Sade Café” with this line: “Things in this life change very slowly, if they ever change at all.”
Maybe it’s simply human nature that prevents people in power from trying something new, preferring to continue with what is the political definition of insanity. But to get a different result, someone should really get crazy and try something that might be effective. That doesn’t seem to be the goal of many “leaders” these days, though.
Decriminalization of drugs — followed by state regulation, taxation, demonization and rehabilitation — may be the answer to stop the property crimes that plague hard-working taxpayers. That method has been effective with tobacco. After all, a generation of schoolkids heard more about not smoking Marlboros than they did about not smoking meth or shooting fentanyl … and look where we are now. Tobacco is reviled. The teaching worked, even though many of the students were in an Adderall- or Ritalin-induced haze.
Recidivism is the rule and rehabilitation is the heartwarming exception, and it’s going to take something radical to change that. Tougher consequences, not more political programs that rationalize destructive behavior, is the answer.
I’m sick of seeing the same faces in jail and court, and I know our law enforcement, prosecutors, judges and the new victims of the Parole Board’s revolving-door policies are, too. But what’s even more sickening is the lack of will to come up with tough, common-sense solutions to protect the people who produce and pay for everything.
Despite those seemingly important credentials, it’s obvious we aren’t the ones with the pull. Nope, that belongs to — you guessed it — the superficial people of social media. That is, the billionaires who own it and the minions who give it value and power by constantly clicking and clucking on it. Too many are addicted to that, and the result is almost as bad as the drugs.
