Here we are, the first week after the surrender in Afghanistan. I won’t beat that dead horse. But I guarantee its corpse is already starting to stink. So, where do we go from here? How do we prevent more of this tripe from happening over and over again?
It’s my opinion the only way is citizen oversight of our government. They can’t be allowed to function without supervision by us. Right now, they’re doing what they want, when they want, and by the time we get wind of it, it’s too late to stop it or undo it. Doesn’t matter if it’s school boards, city councils, county supervisors, our legislatures or in the U.S. Congress, they all play their own sleight-of-hand games. The news cycle just tells us what we missed.
The bigger deal is the question, Did we really miss it or were we even looking? I think “no” is the answer too often. It’s not the China virus killing America, it’s apathy and helplessness.
This paper had a letter to the editor awhile back. The writer told us the reason we’re losing the fight for America is the Left is waging war and using direct action every day to tear down and murder this America we love. Those who support our country, its founding and principles and history aren’t. We gripe and moan and ask who’s going to save us? The answer today is the same as I’ve written before — nobody. It’s us or forget it. We’re on our own.
I think it’s way past time to put those in office, from both major parties — and independents — under a microscope. Put them all on “probation” and stay on top of them. Make them know we’re watching and listening. Actually take direct action the Leftists use so well.
So I took the letter-writer’s point. I realized I’ve got a pulpit here in this paper and share my opinions, but that’s not action. I decided to do something. You’ve probably read about it. I am determined to start moving on what my gut tells me, and I put a plan together, gave it a name —“Free State Citizens Action Union” — and started looking for like-minded people to act with me. Because all the talk, all the griping gets nothing done.
That idea is a month old now. I called a meeting. The first one brought a half-dozen folks together, followed with another a week later that tripled that. These citizens know the same thing I know. They know each of us is a part of the whole, and to wrest back this country is going to take more than one voice, or 10 or 100 voices acting alone. It must be a chorus, a loud harmony. A force. Not a simple nuisance, but a threat to the established processes used by those we’ve entrusted with authority. A means to put them on notice that they’re now being watched — held to account and judged. There’ll be a third gathering by the time you’re reading this. Each time bringing more ideas, enthusiasm and determination to put ideas to action. That’s “grassroots” activism, and direct action.
There’s still plenty of questions how this will shape up, how it’ll be structured and how to apply what we want to accomplish to results. But it beats the hell out of sitting idle and letting events pass by and meekly submit to our country’s decline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.