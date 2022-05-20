Here are a couple of facts according to Buck: first, just because you’re not paranoid doesn’t mean someone’s not out to get you. And second, you don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to see what’s coming.
I’m talking about power and control, and controlling you and the upcoming midterm election. It worked last time, and the American Left is banking on pulling off the same crap this time. What am I talking about? Well, I’m glad you asked.
About three weeks ago, I heard a news report where a “public health official” predicted that the good-old China virus would be back “in the fall,” and we needed to be prepared for a “surge.”
Then I listened to a report about a “new” variant. And next, it was the mayor of New York City’s turn to issue a statement about putting his “sheep” back in their pens — and have them all mask up indoors. The next thing was the “grim milestone” of the CDC letting us all know one million Americans have died from this. And yet another inane Anthony Fauci statement about how he doesn’t believe we’ll “ever” announce the pandemic is over.
The other day, it was Laurel and Jones County’s turn to jump on the China virus fear bandwagon. After several weeks of finally having removed mask “mandates” for folks who’d taken the vaccine, our hospital and medical facilities in our area have reversed themselves. Now, it’s all mask, all the time again ... for everyone.
I know a volunteer over at the hospital. She greets and directs folks as they come in, answers questions and acts as a first contact with patients. Her table had a box of masks, and she’d tell everyone, “Please put on your mask.” Then she didn’t have to; but now, suddenly, she has to again. So she asked why this was being reimplemented. Was there a spike? Are numbers going up?
The answer was, “No.” I assume if this is true, that we’re not in a spike and numbers aren’t rising, then this is a politically-driven decision based on, as usual, money or fear.
The good old federal government — the same administration that knows it hasn’t the authority to mandate masks — has evidently pressured the hospitals and care facilities because it holds the purse strings for Medicare, and use denying it to noncompliant health facilities ... or want to spread fear and prepare us for a future lockdown like before the last election. And, as we all know, that’s where the money is, and how power over and influence on how votes are cast can occur.
Is this happening everywhere? Is there a statewide or national return to masking? I don’t know. I believe this is preparation to repeat the stuff the Leftists found so useful in the 2020 election — convince enough people to be fearful and stay home on election day, make a situation so unsafe it’s only prudent and the “responsible thing” to make voting accessible and not “disenfranchise” the voters without spreading the evil China virus.
They want those things this time around that worked so well to facilitate the theft and fraud last time. Like unattended drop-boxes, unverified signatures and mail-in ballots that magically get lost or misplaced — and then just as magically found at an opportune time. Ballot harvesting and another “2000 Mules” controlling the movement of ballots. We were stupid enough to buy this before, right? All it takes is another round of fear. So here it comes.
We’re being played. There’s no end to the measures the Democrat-socialists will take to try to keep a hold on power. The easiest is using their hegemony inside the government health system to put the fear of God into us. Control that emotion, and they’ve got a lock — or so they think. They can manipulate us and our votes. And since money talks, well ... there you are. Withhold that federal money.
But, of course, there’s a possibility that won’t be enough. So here comes the Supreme Court and the Roe-v.-Wade deal. Somebody leaked the thing. Conveniently, we still don’t know who that was.
Hmmm. My guess the leak was to get exactly what we’re seeing: more unrest in the streets and division among us. Because social discord and conflict breed violence, and violence begets more fear. People who fear can be used to the Left’s advantage as tools to sway votes. There are enough people convinced murdering their unborn children is a “right,” they’re sure it’s not morally wrong. What’s keeping them from extrapolating that out to killing anyone? We’re already seeing violent protests and our Supreme Court justices are now under 24-hour guard at their homes. And the Left is promising more to come. Fear, fear, fear. Marshal the fear of those who support this genocide, and you get a handy voter bloc.
Add racial strife, labeling and dividing us into classes — the “haves and have-nots.” Then screw up the economy so bad, a person almost must be wealthy just to get by. Rich vs. poor. Resentment and envy and ... fear. More fear, more fear all the time — and another reason for the new God government to step in and save the day. Declare an economic crisis and suspend the election?
It’s not beyond the realm of feasibility. Black vs. white, brown vs. white, yellow, red and plaid vs. white. Women vs. men. Gay vs. straight. Fear and another hope by the Left they can engineer votes. If not that, then put discord and riots on our streets. Fear, fear and more fear.
An invasion at our southern border, fuel prices, food shortages and inflation and unaffordable housing. All intentionally done to us, as far as I’m concerned, and done specifically to either garner the votes of the resentful disaffected Leftist voter base or as an excuse to impose a means to declare an emergency to forestall their loss of the Congress and their control. That’s not paranoia, it’s a linear and very possible path the American Left might very well take. After all, they have the tools they need and the help of academia, entertainment, social media and tech, not to mention a lot of big money and corporate boardrooms. That’s not some crazed conspiracy, it’s a political and ideological reality.
For others, like me and maybe you, who don’t support the Marxist agenda, we’re being squeezed and choked, and brow-beaten and lied to every day. The China virus is just one tool to scare us. It’s the weaponization of any and every means to retain power by those seeking to destroy our republic being used. It’s by plan and by design.
If they lose the Congress, they’ll lose the war they’re waging on us, and they know they can’t win on ideas or demonstrated success.
They must cheat or stop this election. Right now, they’re grasping for something — anything — to save their agenda. I don’t put anything past the left. Nothing is too radical, immoral or unethical in their pursuit of our nation’s demise. I’m not giving into their fear-mongering and threats.
