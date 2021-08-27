Read more, react less
Since Wednesday afternoon, I came up with a hundred ways to start this column. The tones ranged from defiant and defensive to contrite and consoling.
But any of those approaches would be as misguided as those of the handful of emotionally challenged commenters who compelled me to write about them. Their sad world revolves around social media, and I almost let them draw me in and lose focus.
Bryce Page was an outstanding local teenager whose promising young life came to a tragic end in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday evening. That’s the bottom line. That’s all that really matters.
If our critics cared about him and his family as much as they claim, they would offer condolences and maybe a favorite memory or two. They would make it all about Bryce.
But instead, many of them made the paper the issue, and ultimately, that is more insensitive to the family than anything that was in the article about Bryce’s death. You should be ashamed. You’re using a teen’s untimely death to call attention to yourself and to bash the paper because of prior grievances with us.
Yes, the list of naysayers is a Who’s Who of people who blame their miserable lives on anybody but themselves. They have trouble with factual reporting because they spend an inordinate amount of time on social media, where people cultivate their own images and create their own “truths.” They don’t like it when something they can’t control comes up, so they lash out, and there’s always a little army of pathetic people to go along with them.
My only goal was to report what happened as accurately as possible with information from official sources — all of whom had reviewed videos and officer/witness statements. It was an unavoidably relevant but sad fact that Bryce was attempting to avoid a traffic ticket when he crashed head-on with an SUV on Springhill Road that fateful evening.
An LPD officer attempted to stop him and another rider a few minutes earlier. The other rider stopped, but Bryce goosed it. Reliable reports say that he was traveling as fast as 115 mph right after he took off on Highway 84 West.
That doesn’t mean he was a bad person. Not at all. Guess what? I’ve eluded law enforcement officers before when I knew they were about to turn around and come back to attempt to pull me over. Just a couple of weeks ago in this very space, I made reference to a time that I was in a friend’s car going 140 mph. I was about Bryce’s age at the time, come to think of it.
I also had a terrible motorcycle wreck several years ago, and in my first writing about the incident, I wrote words that are virtually non-existent these days: “It was 100 percent my fault.”
A couple years before that wreck, I had to bury my baby girl. That wasn’t the same thing that the Pages are going through. Not even close. Still, I remember how unbearable my pain felt, then I imagine multiplying that by a thousand ... and it probably still doesn’t come close to what the Pages are feeling.
They had a wonderful young man with a bright future who they’d developed a tight, loving bond with for 18 years ... and his death was preventable, but for a rash decision.
It’s the kind of thing that can eat away at loved one, so please pray for them. I beg you. None of the aforementioned personal information was intended to evoke sympathy. But it is included to address the ill-informed people who make sweeping statements that “you don’t know what they’re going through” and “you wouldn’t do it that way if it was someone you knew.” There are countless examples to the contrary, of course, but bringing all of them up would needlessly open old wounds, so I sacrificed myself to make the point.
Had we not reported that he was traveling at a high rate of speed, plenty of people would be asking us why we failed to report that he was trying to get away from the law. They would accuse us of giving preferential treatment to the Pages. And that brings up perhaps the most troubling accusation that was pervasive among the naysayers, who said we didn’t know anything about the Pages or their business, Premier Sports Bar & Grill. Those comments — put out there as the gospel by people who think they know something — encapsulate what’s so wrong with social media.
You see, we had our office Christmas party at Premier just a couple of years ago. We went there once a week for a couple of months after Jim called (and paid for) the best live-trivia DJ in the Pine Belt to come there, and we got many of our friends to come, too. We saw how much work the Pages had put into their business and wanted to help them showcase it and rid it of the reputation it had earned under the previous ownership. We also saw Bryce there a few times and talked to him about football or soccer, and told his proud mother Natasha we’d make sure to get photos of him.
So, our critics are 100 percent wrong about that, but they’re mad at me for writing something that was 100 percent accurate. Go figure. I softened the wording from “eluding law enforcement” to “trying to avoid a traffic ticket” so it was clear he wasn’t a common criminal, just a violator trying to dodge a citation. A dozen or so critics called that “headline” insensitive and lacking compassion, all using that word wrong. The headline read: “Tragic end to beloved teen’s life.”
To clarify, it was the opening sentence of the story critics had an issue with. In newspaper-speak, that’s known as the “lede.” I don’t expect people outside the business to know that. But people of low to average intelligence should know what a headline is ... yet they all repeated that same word to call us out. That proves that they’re just a bunch of mindless parrots squawking for reasons they don’t fully understand. All they know is that it’s saying “Leader-Call bad,” so they’re on board.
I’d be willing to bet that if I stalked their pages, I’d find something they wrote — or, more likely, a meme, since most are incapable of original thought — with a shrill message holding the maskless or unvaccinated responsible for their own death or for causing the deaths of others. Yet they don’t have that same shrewd sense of personal responsibility for someone going over 100 mph on a crotch rocket trying to get away from the popo. And please don’t say he was scared to stop. These same LPD officers were on the sidelines of Laurel High games, encouraging the players and cheering them on.
They knew each other. The only race that’s relevant in this incident was a sports bike trying to outrun blue lights. The loving thing to do in the aftermath of this tragedy would be to make this a cautionary tale. But one would have to be evolved — not agenda-driven — to take that approach.
One naysayer encouraged her followers to stop sharing our stories and stop supporting our Facebook page. We get nothing from it but headaches and wasted time, in my estimation. So, you want to start a campaign to boycott our Facebook page? Oh, no, please don’t throw me in the briarpatch ... Now, to be fair and accurate, the majority of comments simply offered prayers for the family.
Two of the early posts in particular should’ve set the tone. Cindy Williamson wrote: “Prayers for his family and friends, the Yukon driver, the law enforcement officers. Tragic.” Then Jureca Husband added: “It’s crazy how a split second bad decision could end so tragic. I know I’ve made bad decisions before and in hind sight thought ‘what was I thinking.’ I have all boys and this is one of my biggest fears.”
Both of them saw the big picture. It’s too bad that so many others on our page isn’t so enlightened.
