I know that a lot of Ole Miss fans think that their run through the College World Series that ended with their first baseball national championship was the greatest victory that the state of Mississippi had last week, but honestly, it was a distant second.
This isn’t taking anything away from the Rebels’ spectacular run in the CWS that landed the state of Mississippi back-to-back baseball national championships, with Mississippi State winning last year. As one of those odd birds who roots for all three Mississippi teams, I was glued to the television and celebrated each Ole Miss victory like I had personally pitched five innings of no-hit baseball. Just like the Bulldogs’ run last year, it was a thrilling, fun and very intense ride that culminated in the ultimate payoff, yet it still pales in comparison to the biggest victory that Mississippi had last week.
Without a doubt, the biggest victory for the State of Mississippi last week was called “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” This was the case brought forth by the State of Mississippi that led the Supreme Court to overturn “Roe v. Wade.” “Roe v. Wade” was a 1973 case that made abortion legal nationwide and started a trend of taking rights away from individual states, putting more power in the hands of the federal government.
In a kind of ironic twist, the “Dobbs” in what will now become the historically significant “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization” is the very liberal Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who was a physician here in Jones County before becoming Mississippi’s State Health Officer. Dr. Dobbs is a nice guy, but he is a die-hard liberal who is best known for being the “Dr. Fauci of Mississippi” by pushing vaccine and mask mandates during the pandemic.
Dobbs has made it a point to let people know that he personally has had nothing to do with the case that overturned “Roe v. Wade,” even though it is his name that appears in the lawsuit. Apparently, Dobbs was named because he was the executive in charge of the agency that inspects the Jackson clinic, but as Dobbs told a reporter, “It’s just a quirk.” And I’m guessing that instead of being happy that his name will live on in this now historic case, that particular “quirk” is going to continue to irk the good doctor for the rest of his life.
What most people are missing about the Supreme Court’s overturning of “Roe v. Wade” is that the court didn’t do it to outlaw abortion. As a matter of fact, in spite of what the left-wing media and socialist Democrats want you to believe, the ruling doesn’t outlaw abortion at all. What the five brave conservative members of the Supreme Court did in the face of very real death threats against them and their families was simply right a wrong. Justices Samual Alito, Clarence Thomas and the three Trump appointees — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — clearly pointed out that the right to an abortion was never part of the Constitution and that it should be up to the people of each state to decide whether they want to legalize it or not. That is how a democratic constitutional republic is supposed to work.
For too long, the federal government — through both liberal politicians and their appointed liberal justices — have been usurping the power of the states and centralizing that power in Washington D.C. This effectively has taken the power away from “We the People” and transferred it to a government that has run amok.
The actual voters of each state should be deciding every law that they are having to live under, and now, with “Originalist” Supreme Court justices in control of the majority of the highest court in the land, the overturning of “Roe v. Wade” may just be the launchpad for returning power to the people. We can only hope.
In the meantime, liberal extremists, including the faux president, Joe Biden, are now attacking a Supreme Court that for the past 50 years has done their bidding. The socialist Democrats think this is a winning election topic for them that will make the majority of Americans forget about ridiculously high gas prices and inflation, food shortages, an open border, the mishandling of COVID, the mishandling of Afghanistan, a crashing stock market and a recession. Ummm ... not going to happen.
Although Americans have strong opinions when it comes to abortion, both for and against, most Americans right now are concerned about filling their tank and feeding their families first. But more than that, most people who were for the right to an early abortion in the rare instances when it is absolutely necessary are appalled that liberals now want to make abortions legal right up to the time of birth. It’s sick. It’s murder. It’s the murder of innocent babies, and if you are for that, you can’t possibly have a soul. If states like California vote to legalize infanticide, than I hope states like Mississippi decide that we can not continue to coexist as one country.
Before I close, I want to talk about one more victory that took place in Mississippi last week. Although not as important as the overturning of “Roe v. Wade” or even the Ole Miss championship, this one hit closer to home. At last week’s Mississippi Press Awards for Editorial Excellence, the Laurel Leader-Call took home 22 awards and a second place for General Excellence. We accomplished this even though the Mississippi Press Association has cut the number of circulation categories down to just four from six, which thrust us into competing against much larger daily newspapers. As a matter of fact, in more than a dozen categories, we were having to compete against the largest papers in the state, including The Clarion-Ledger, Sun Herald, Daily Journal (Tupelo) and Mississippi Today. I’m proud to say, we not only held our own, but we surpassed most of the really big guys. Heck, the once-mighty Clarion-Ledger only took home a total of seven awards.
As he always does, Mark Thornton led the way, literally taking home dozens of awards. I can not verify this with absolute certainty, but in the 15 years that I have been in this business, I’m pretty positive that Mark has won more journalism awards than anyone else in Mississippi. And it is with good reason. He is the best in the business. He deserves to be in the Mississippi Press Hall of Fame, and I sure hope he receives that honor soon. Our newest reporter/photographer Cam Bonelli held her own as well, earning three first-place awards. The very talented Cam has so much potential, it is frightening.
And then there is our hard-working sports editor Josh Beasley. The Beez racked up four third-place awards; however, it should be noted that one of those was for overall sports page in which he was competing against the Ledger and all the other largest newspapers in Mississippi.
Finally, I was delighted and surprised to find out that this very column won “Best Commentary Column” for the second time in three years. I thank you all for reading it. Putting out this newspaper is a real team effort, and I’m proud of everyone on our team. And speaking of teams, how cool would it be if the Southern Miss baseball team brings home its own championship in 2023. Mississippi rocks!
