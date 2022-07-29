Laurel City Councilwoman Andrea Ellis gets up and walks out of the council meeting every time her colleagues vote on a matter that pertains to city employees.
Why?
Because her daughter is an officer with the Laurel Police Department, so Ellis abstains from voting on any city personnel matters. She even takes the extra step of leaving the room so her presence won’t pressure her colleagues or even appear that she’s trying to influence how they vote.
Legally, it is prudent for her to refrain from voting on matters that have a direct impact on the LPD. But it would be OK for her to vote on general city personnel matters, and she has been advised of that.
Still, she chooses not to. She doesn’t want to give any appearance of impropriety, and she’s done that consistently and cheerfully since she took office a year ago this month.
I don’t know Ellis personally, but I do know this: She should be a role model for people in public service.
Career politicians on Capitol Hill, in particular, should pay attention to the ethics of this newcomer in America’s Home Town. Seriously.
Nancy Pelosi stood there with a straight face (which is permanent because of the silicone), making her awkward hand gestures like she’s drunkenly trying to shoo away a WASP (non-donor, blue-collar variety), and told reporters that she doesn’t give information about the going-ons in Congress that may help her husband make wise investment decisions.
“Oh, OK, thanks,” the hard-nosed reporters said, congratulating themselves for asking this probing “tough” question of their preferred party’s legislative leader. They did their due diligence. They should be so proud for being such great watchdogs and keeping corruption at bay …
Of course, Pelosi is just the latest, most extreme and grotesque example of profiteering from a position of public trust. Every single one of the politicians pushing for green energy are in it for the green that goes in their investment accounts, not to “save the planet.” There’s no altruistic motive in anything these people do. Ever. The only climate change they’re interested in is their own — being able to move to a tropical one when the fit hits the shan here. And with their policies, that shouldn’t be much longer.
Too many people we’ve put in leadership positions have become dangerous, not only because they’re starting to believe their own b.s., but because they’re demanding that their minions believe — and loudly support, by any means necessary — their every blunder and intentional misdirection play. And their followers are playing along, continuing to support them, doubling down on the deception, either because their pride won’t let them admit that they supported the wrong side or because they’re benefitting from it somehow. There are no other reasons. And both are disturbing as hell.
All of these “leaders” pushing for green energy are in it for the green it puts in their investment accounts. It has nothing to do with the climate. They are the ultimate capitalists … all while publicly decrying the system of capitalism that made the country great. They capitalize on the cult-like following they’ve cultivated, making their side the cool one and the other side the bad one — the Boomers.
It has nothing to do with age, though. It’s just a willingness to suspend disbelief and blindly follow them so you, too, can be “good.” It’s that cult of personality I wrote about a couple of weeks ago, and we’re experiencing it in Living Colour. “I exploit you, still you love me … I tell you one and one makes three.”
Watching what’s going on in our country today is like watching a really bad horror movie from the 1980s. Half of us are sitting in the theater, looking at the screen, knowing what’s hiding in the closet or lurking in the woods as the “stars” of the film run around, skinny-dipping in the lake or frolicking in the bedroom, blissfully ignorant of the real dangers in the world around them. They sit around the campfire, smoking sinsemilla or something similarly stylish (i.e., anything except tobacco) and sipping soy lattés, telling scary stories about the big bombastic, boorish orange bogeyman. He’s so, like, you know, mean.
They’ll do anything at all to avoid him … even if it means running straight to the real killer and throwing their own heads on the ax.
Hyperbole? I would’ve said so myself a couple of years ago. Hell, I can’t believe I wrote it now. My battlecry for years has been that most people have good, common sense and will make good decisions, if given the opportunity.
But I’m not so sure anymore. Too much emphasis is placed on things that aren’t substantive. A lack of pragmatism plagues the superficial, to their own detriment. Feelings are given more power than principle or practical solutions, which is a recipe for disaster.
Grief counselors have for decades advised people to never make important decisions right after they suffer an emotional loss. But what do members of Congress do? They immediately parade parents of slain children before members of the opposition party during special hearings and dare them to squeal, “Look at these people and tell them we don’t need to ban assault weapons!”
Gun control is just the latest issue, of course. But that’s the m.o., especially on the Left, but it’s despicable when either side does it. Emotion is good for movies. Not so much for decision-makers. In fact, the ones who can effectively divorce themselves from their emotions make the best decisions.
My guess is, just about everything you’ve ever said or done that you regret was either in a fit of anger, rage or despair. I know that holds true for me. So why would “leaders” intentionally stoke the emotions of their followers and fellow leaders in an effort to get them to make a decision?
Seems pretty basic to me. Here’s an even simpler, much less important example: On the shows American Idol and The Voice and America’s Got Talent, it seems as if the people with the most heart-wrenching backstory to go along with some ability are the ones who keep getting voted along by the viewers.
But it’s interesting to note that the only two winners who became superstars were Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson. They were winners early on, taking the top prize on talent alone, before there was so much emphasis on the participants’ background. Maybe there’s a lesson there. The same folks doing the voting on TV shows like those are voting for politicians the same way — it’s more about feelings than ability.
This column reminds me of something I heard Adam Carolla say in a recent interview about his book, “Everything Reminds Me of Something.” Talking about the title, he told Tucker Carlson that since reaching his 50s, anytime he starts talking about one thing, it reminds him of something else, so he takes off down that rabbit trail … I can relate. My co-workers can, too.
Anyway, the point I was trying to make, I think, is that principle should take precedence over politics or personality. Is it too much to ask that our leaders put our country first in all of their decisions? How has that goal become radicalized?
The principle-first mindset was my topic last week, as I called on conservatives to be against things that benefit them, too, not just things that hurt the other side. The labeling of virtually everything as Liberal vs. Conservative has made both sides equally terrified of appearing to set a toe in their opponent’s territory.
Just to show that I practice what I preach, here’s a shot at another conservative: The My Pillow guy creeps me out. His back story and the fact he set up his manufacturing plant in America is laudable, but the way he pulls that cross out to make it dangle under his chin and how he keeps pushing new, probably mediocre products for exorbitant prices at his legions of followers is shameful. But people have the freedom to spend their money as they see fit, and he has the right to collect as much as he can, capitalizing on them and their loyalty.
That’s another difference in my mindset and that of the lunatics on The Left — I don’t want laws or protests or threats to stop the things I don’t like that are simply a matter of freewill.
To wrap things up, here’s another basic concept they don’t seem to understand: Have better ideas, products or people to win others to your side instead of manipulating them.
I practice what I preach on that, too. I have a Black and Decker 40V weed-trimmer and chainsaw. They work great for my household purposes. I love them. I always hated having to mix the oil and gas, keep it in a separate container, then fight with the pull-start, especially the first use of the season, checking the spark plugs … etc. Now, I just notch the 40V battery made with the finest lithium that Chinese or South American child labor could make from the massive strip-mining of their land, and start cutting away. It’s great. It’s the same price as the old fuel type and better, for my purposes.
See, I’m not against going green. I’m not against getting an electric vehicle some day. Just make it better and more affordable first. That’s how the marketplace works. Or how it should. We need grownups in charge to understand that basic concept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.