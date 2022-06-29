I wonder, watching you drive past me on that 4-wheeler, if there is a functioning brain cell in your head.
You appear to be 16, maybe 17, one hand on the throttle the other extended in the air pointing onward. It looks as though you can drive the 4-wheeler without much problem, and your lack of a helmet shows me that you think you are good enough to drive one-handed.
But why on earth are you driving with an infant sitting in front of you, arms not long enough to hold on to anything, legs barely long enough to straddle the machine you sit upon that’s flying past me on a fairly busy two-way street? Being as you seem old enough to handle the ride by yourself, I dare not even ask where your helmet is. Want to ride without a helmet? Fine by me. Get splattered all over the asphalt or head-first into a tree? I don’t give half a hell — as long as you pay your own medical costs. You can make those decisions, dumb as they may be, because, with age, is supposed to come a bit of responsibility.
I am all about personal responsibility — a dying class of people, I might add. Go ahead and do it, but it is you and you alone who will face the repercussions. Adults are supposed to have the intelligence and experience of life to make smart decisions.
The youngster you have on board, though ... he cannot make that decision. His life still consists of eating, sleeping and “recycling” what he ate. Maybe he can smile or mumble a bit, but mostly he is slowly developing into what one day will be a productive human being — if he gets that far.
I sit transfixed in the driver’s seat as you barrel through an intersection. Minutes later, your smiling face again appears as you head back in my direction. Again, one hand is on the throttle and the other some- where other than holding that toddler in place. At least give the kid a bit of support sitting there, will you please? I imagine if that 4-wheeler did get into some trouble, you would jump and leave junior to fend for himself.
More than 1,000 people have died in ATV accidents and more than 150,000 have needed hospitalization due to ATV wrecks since 2005, statistics from the Consumer Products Safety Commission showed.
You might be aware that a 4-wheeler is a dangerous motor vehicle not suited for toddlers, no matter what protective equipment one has on.
I hope for junior’s sake that you made it home. I hear no screaming of sirens, so I guess you made it — this time. One day, though, your lack of brain function might end up costing your health, or even your life. You make the decisions, though, and you will live — or die — with them.
Your passenger, though, does not. He leaves his destiny to you — a brain-dead teenager with a goofy grin and not a clue. Please, especially with this holiday weekend approaching, be cautious. Think of the consequences of your actions before you act. Look before sending fireworks shooting in any direction.
Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle — two wheels or four — drunk. Watch out for your loved ones. Be responsible and act like an adult.
Invariably, the phone will start chiming from our law enforcement and first-responder friends this weekend about some sort of tragic act. It happens all the time, but even moreso on holiday weekends. Most, if not all, are completely avoidable with a little forethought and knowledge of how your actions might affect those around you.
