The recent school shooting in Michigan resulted in four dead and seven injured. According to news reports, the police apprehended the shooter within five minutes after he discharged 30 rounds. The suspect had 18 rounds left.
Reports also indicated that the suspect “methodically and deliberately” walked through the school shooting at classmates. Throughout the spree, he continued at a “methodical pace” as he shot inside classrooms at students who had not left after the shooting started.
Three hours after the shooting had stopped, a deputy approached a locked classroom door and attempted to remove students who were locked in their classroom. These students didn’t believe him and exited the classroom through a window to another building. Several days after the incident, the parents of the suspected shooter have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
For some unknown reason, “shelter in place” has been the policy schools have adopted in response to situations like this recent shooting. This failed policy in some schools is being changed to “Run, Hide, Fight,” which I believe is a better choice.
A group of students were still “hiding” in their classroom three hours after the shooting stopped when they took their own initiative to escape through a window. Sheltering in place only provides a shooter time he needs to find people to shoot. It was reported that this shooter wasn’t moving fast. He was methodically and deliberately moving through the hall and classrooms shooting people as he encountered them.
I’ve instructed my children if they hear gunshots, they should do whatever it takes to get away from the sound of gunfire. They have my permission to disobey and disregard any instructions to “shelter in place.” The reason I believe sheltering in place is a failed policy is due to the fact that it relies on someone else to arrive and help. In other words, we are going to stay put until a good guy shows up and fixes this problem. That’s a great idea if you prefer dying.
Remember, when seconds count, police are only minutes away. It’s common sense to me that if I hear gunshots and screams, I should go the opposite direction. If I'm bottled up in a room, I should exit the building as quickly as possible. School policy typically leans toward delay and deference. They don’t want hundreds or thousands of children exiting the school like ants out of a kicked anthill.
Common sense is often not considered in government policy because, in this case, it would allow individual judgment, and the government never condones that way of thinking. The government always wants control, even if it means that you die.
When it was reported that the suspect was methodically and deliberately moving and shooting, the first thing that popped in my mind was first-person perspective video games. This is a type of game where you are the person shooting at targets as you move through whatever scenario.
This latest generation of children have been raised on a steady diet of violence in numerous media platforms. While I don’t believe watching violence turns a person into a killer, it certainly desensitizes them. Games allow the user to engage in violent behavior virtually.
For any minds that are still developing a moral compass, I believe it’s possible that this skews or alters a sense of what is right and wrong. It’s like placing a magnet next to a compass. Most people will realize the difference between reality and fantasy, but some may use it as a platform to nurture an amoral perspective.
In an unprecedented move, the parents are being charged in addition to the suspect. While the apple likely didn’t fall too far from the tree, holding them responsible for the actions of their child is the latest move of the “antis” to shift blame toward gun ownership.
