The first time I drove down Central Avenue en route to the Leader-Call for my first interview, I felt as if I were driving in Syria.
Mind you, the only thing I knew about Laurel was the infamous story of the beer truck overturning on the S-curve, a story I was treated to while in college. But navigating the brick mess that was Central Avenue leading up to the odd placement of stop signs and arrows at malfunction junction made me mighty
happy there were no other motorists on the road.
After insulting Jim the boss for his Polish lineage, I inquired about the ridiculous roads in Laurel. The answer I got was they were in disrepair and desperately needed to be fixed. One problem: The project would be massive, would cost a fortune and any politician seeking re-election would be a fool to undertake trying to fix the roads in the city. Some issues don’t play well with the electorate, and sending their lives into flux with constant road construction and possibly raising taxes to complete the projects are certainly not popular.
I equate it to sitting at home and feeling a pain in your gut. It is not a terrible pain, but it does cause some discomfort. As the days move on, the pain gets a bit worse and a bit worse.
The mind turns to whether to continue to just grin and bear it or have a doctor fix it. Of course, having a doctor fix it means money — possibly lots of money — especially with the state of our health-insurance system.
So you proverbially kick the can down the road, dealing with the pain. You wait and wait and wait again until it is almost too late. By not diagnosing and tackling that pain early, it metastasized and got worse and worse. Finally, you go to the doctor. The work to get you back to health that might have been easy six months ago now requires major surgery. Imagine that the roads in Laurel are your aching guts. For years, mayors and city councils have known the roads were awful. They knew they needed to be repaired more than adding a layer of blacktop, which lasts until a steady rain leads to a cave-in. Yet they did not tackle the biggest infrastructure challenge this city faced.
Finally, and to their great credit, the mayor and council voted on a massive, multimillion-dollar project to get the roads repaired. But this would not be added makeup to cover a pimple, but to dig deep under- ground to repair from the inside out. Magee and councilmen Tony Thaxton and Tony Wheat determined that it would be foolhardy to pave without replacing pipes.
All who voted for that project knew it would be an arduous undertaking that would likely be popular at the start. But road fatigue in Laurel has taken over. People are sick and tired of seeing construction barrels and road closed signs. They are tired of seeing worksites on sunny days filled with equipment and no workers. Businesses are tired of having to make ridiculous concessions to keep their livelihoods intact. The thought of being a Central Avenue business owner today is a frightening one.
No matter how many times Mayor Johnny Magee says it will all pay off in the long run, frustration and fatigue have taken over the conversation. Calls for patience are falling on deaf ears. Business owners are giving the mayor an earful — in person and on social media. Magee had to know this would happen, that he would be the one taking the arrows. The buck, after all, stops at the top, and in the city of Laurel, Magee is at the top. Certainly mayors and councils of the past would have faced the same scrutiny, and maybe that was the reason they kept kicking the can. Let it be someone else’s problem for another administration on another day.
For all the angst and ire directed at city government because of the construction headache that has become a nightmare, there should be an equal amount of gratitude for an administration taking a tough stand and holding firm to those convictions.
Make no mistake, it is not fun to try to navigate down- town right now, whether in a car or not. Business owners’ ire is understandable. Remember, though, that had previous administrations taken the hard line to make these hard decisions, maybe we would be talking about street maintenance instead of a total overhaul of the streets and everything underneath.
Fixing Laurel’s roads had to happen. It had to happen nearly 10 years ago when I first bounced down rickety Central Avenue. It had to happen long before that. But it didn’t. Political expediency and aversion to tackling the toughest issues prevented it. Had you gone to the doctor when the pain in the gut began, it might have been the difference between a week’s worth of prescription medicine and major surgery.
Laurel leaders ignored the small pains for so long, surgery was required. It is delicate and time-consuming and frustrating and terribly necessary.
History will show that by not kicking the can like so many before him, Magee and the City Council have set up the city beautifully as it heads into the future, current headaches aside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.