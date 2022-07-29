There’s a reason election campaigns are called a “race,” because each term has an end and getting to the finish line means earning a trophy. In this Congressional race, it’s the Second Amendment. “Common-sense gun laws” are coming to a town near you, whether you want them or not, because that’s the prize the Democrats want to win before they get bounced out in this mid-term.

The U.S. House of Representatives Bill HR 1808 has been written and sponsored by 212 Democrats. If you haven’t read it, Mister and Missus America, I suggest you do, because it’s making its way to the Senate, and it’s exactly why Democrats can’t be allowed to stay in office. In this bill, practically every magazine-fed semi-automatic firearm is an “assault weapon” to people who want to ban your right to defend yourself. This bill will turn millions and millions of law-abiding gun owners into felons. It even has the good-old “buy back” plan included. You know, that deal where you get a “grace period” to comply, and if you don’t, then they can — and will — come and take what you own — by force and at the business end of a gun, ironically. Imagine 212 sponsors in the House. Not one lousy Democrat had any compunction to stand against a blatant infringement on your Second Amendment right. As long as these idiots hold the majority, never doubt for a minute they won’t use that power, and they never back up or give compromise.

Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.

