There’s a reason election campaigns are called a “race,” because each term has an end and getting to the finish line means earning a trophy. In this Congressional race, it’s the Second Amendment. “Common-sense gun laws” are coming to a town near you, whether you want them or not, because that’s the prize the Democrats want to win before they get bounced out in this mid-term.
The U.S. House of Representatives Bill HR 1808 has been written and sponsored by 212 Democrats. If you haven’t read it, Mister and Missus America, I suggest you do, because it’s making its way to the Senate, and it’s exactly why Democrats can’t be allowed to stay in office. In this bill, practically every magazine-fed semi-automatic firearm is an “assault weapon” to people who want to ban your right to defend yourself. This bill will turn millions and millions of law-abiding gun owners into felons. It even has the good-old “buy back” plan included. You know, that deal where you get a “grace period” to comply, and if you don’t, then they can — and will — come and take what you own — by force and at the business end of a gun, ironically. Imagine 212 sponsors in the House. Not one lousy Democrat had any compunction to stand against a blatant infringement on your Second Amendment right. As long as these idiots hold the majority, never doubt for a minute they won’t use that power, and they never back up or give compromise.
Right now, they’re pushing hard to get this monstrosity enacted. There’s still four months to get it done. And when it gets to the Sen- ate, then what? It’s a 50-50 split there, where the VP “Harris the Kneeler” is the tiebreaker. If anyone thinks Mitch McConnell can convince any Democrat to jump ship, I’ll take that bet. He won’t. Hell, he may even support it in the spirit of “reaching across the aisle.”
And then it’ll land on old Sleepy Joe’s desk. You know he’ll sign it, and then there we are, a law. The Second Amendment won’t disap- pear from the Constitution ... it just won’t mean anything. They win. We lose. The only way back will be just like Roe-v-Wade — an endless process of costly lawsuits, judgments and appeals. In the meantime, it’ll be you and me suffering the threat of arrest.
Here in Jones County and 27 other Mississippi counties, we’ve built a firewall when we got our boards of supervisors to pass resolutions to resist a law like HB 1808. But it’s going to be a real test of wills if that onerous violation of our rights is passed. Will the people we’ve elected here stand their ground and live up to the responsibility and promised defense of the Second Amendment when the time comes? Or will they fold under pressure? We’ll have to see. Otherwise, I see a lot of “terrible boating accidents,” where guns sink into the muddy bottoms of rivers and lakes across our state. Or worse, gunfights between lawmen — those men and women we’ve always trusted before, just folks doing their jobs — and people who decide they’re going to actually act on that old bumper sticker: “I’ll Give up My Gun When They Pry It from My Cold Dead Hand.”
A law like HB 1808 runs contrary to what we believe is sacrosanct and what we know is wrong. It’s why it’s vital and imperative we get our state legislators to finally make Mississippi a state where “Right to Bear Arms” aren’t just words on a scrap of paper, but an inviolate, irreversible part of who we are.
My opinion is, all of us need to be letting our representatives know where we are on this and demand they act now — if they’ll listen. Republicans are the crowd that can’t unite to agree the sky’s blue, at the national or state levels. So, even if the Democrats lose seats and the tide shifts, you can lay odds the Left’s never going to waiver or vacillate from working their agenda. They keep their eye on the prize, whatever the particular prize may be. So electing Republicans isn’t enough. We must elect enough Republicans to completely overwhelm the Lefties. It’s the only way we can hope to win, or at least stay even. We always have to factor in our “defector percentage.” The Left doesn’t. In fact, they’re masters at planting RINOs and manipulating their opponents to their cause. The Left sees election setbacks as an irritation, a temporary delay. We see that in action right now with the Jan. 6 Committee. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), both hand-picked RINO anti-Trumpers selected by the “Wicked Witch of the West” Nancy Pelosi, sitting in judgment over a man not even being allowed to defend himself. A committee supported and encouraged by one of Mississippi’s own RINOs, Michael Guest of the 3rd Congressional District. So, we get what we vote for. Where do you think these three will fall on HB 1808, or anything, for that matter?
The whole purpose of this Democrat-driven and RINO-fueled committee is to discourage us from supporting Trump if he decides to run, plant seeds of doubt in potential voters for him and, worse, destroy Trump’s ability to run by bogging him down in legal action. And they’re not limiting this to only him, but everyone who stands with him.
They’re not alone up in Washington, either. Look at Lt. Gov. Hosemann and dozens of our so-called “Republican conservative” state legislators and senators.
On the House side, there are just four representatives aligned as the “Freedom Caucus.” In the state Senate, there’s not even a caucus.
The old Mississippi flag’s gone today because they circumvented the people. Good bills get bypassed and promises broken or ignored every day. They conveniently edged out, arguably, the most conservative representative, Sen. Sojourner, from her seat, and our own local senator, Chris McDaniel, gets every piece of work blocked.
We’re facing a true test in our state and in our country. Will a government “of, by and for the people” survive this mess we’re living in? Can we find and elect principled candidates who take their oaths seriously and serve the people? Taking our guns is a step they’ve got to succeed in, because with us neutered, they can run the show unimpeded and unafraid they’ll push us, someone, somewhere, too far and we’ll push back. This “Game of Thrones” and “House of Cards” must be stopped before it gets to that point, because that’s a point of no return. How can we have a future without trust and faith our own government is on our side? How can we sustain security for ourselves and our property if the “law” says we’re criminals for having the tools to do it? We can’t. But now’s no time to despair.
Now’s the time to fight with our voices and our votes and do everything short of rebellion, to keep our Republic and our rights as citizens. But keep it in mind, folks: “When Tyranny Becomes Law, Rebellion Becomes Duty.”
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.