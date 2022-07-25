Daniel Gardner

President Biden is talking about declaring a “state of emergency.” The COVID crisis is still here. Mandates are coming again soon. We’ve far surpassed four iterations of vaccines and boosters and more are sure to follow. These are just the things that can kill us!

Not since the days of “Hee Haw!” have we experienced such despair. Remember the song: “Gloom, despair and agony on me. Deep, dark depression, excessive misery. If it weren’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all. Gloom, despair and agony on me.”

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

