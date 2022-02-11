Editor’s note: Monday is Valentine’s Day, the perfect occasion for a love story.
•
John Wooden, the iconic UCLA basketball coach who built one of the greatest dynasties in the history of sports, passed away at the age of 99.
Leading a life of unparalleled success in basketball, he became an icon of American sports while guiding the Bruins to an unprecedented 10 national championships, including the feat of seven consecutive titles.
Known for the youthful twinkle in his eyes, he will forever be linked to UCLA and the great players he coached, names like Bill Walton, Lew Alcindor and Gail Goodrich.
The sport of basketball loved John Wooden, and he loved it. But, to the surprise of many, his most significant and long-lasting obsession never revolved around the frivolity of Naismith’s creation.
Instead, he permanently fixed his unceasing gaze upon a little tender-hearted, short-haired girl named Nellie Riley.
Meeting her at a carnival in 1926, she quickly became his high-school sweetheart and soulmate. Not only was she the only girl he ever dated, but she was also the first and only girl he ever kissed.
Though the world knew him as Coach Wooden, she called him John Bob. He lovingly called her Nell.
Married 53 years, Nell and John Bob enjoyed an extraordinary relationship. She attended all of his games, even those on the road. Before each tip-off, he would somehow manage to find her in the stands and share what he called his “lucky look,” waving his rolled-up program at her. She would, in return, smile a nervous grin and give him the OK sign. It was their ritual, and it lasted his entire career.
Then, in 1985, Wooden suffered the devastating loss of Nellie, who died after an extended battle with cancer.
Though he had no choice but to let her go, it was the only loss in his long career from which he never truly recovered.
Many years later, he was asked by a reporter, “What is the biggest regret of your life?”
With emotion draining his voice, he said, “That I didn’t dance with my wife more. That I should have done more of the things that Nellie wanted to do. She loved dancing, and I didn’t like to dance, so I didn’t dance enough with her.”
Even though Nellie preceded him in death by 25 years, he remained utterly in love with her.
Evidencing his loyalty, on the 21st of every month since her passing, after visiting her gravesite, he would carefully compose a love letter to her, neatly stacking each of them upon the pillow on which she slept during their life together. Each ended similarly¸— telling Nellie how much he misses her and how he longs for the time when he can be with her again.
When he slept, he would sleep only on his side of the bed and only on top of the sheets — never between — covered simply by the old bedspread they shared to keep him warm. Her nightgown always remained close by, stretched out on her side of the bed, just within his lonely reach.
Nearby rested a book of inspirational sayings designed to reveal a new passage every day. But it had been more than 25 years since anyone turned the page. Nellie was the last to do so before traveling to the hospital for the final time, not knowing she would never return home. So the unturned page — time figuratively standing still — has been his whispering companion since her passing.
It says, “Oh Lord, make me beautiful within.”
And so he was and still is, even in death.
Wooden was a faithful follower of Christ, and a person of character — a relic of another age, defined not by material accolades but by man’s spiritual, intangible, and eternal success. His personal beliefs were more important to him than basketball, embracing a vision that saw far beyond the hardwood.
Perhaps better than any other, he understood an often overlooked part of sports — that after the final horn sounds and an uneasy silence shadows a once-crowded arena, it isn’t trophies or championship banners that define the greatness of a man.
He taught the world that boundless love is one of the most notable lessons passed down by preceding generations, and through his dedication to God, he encouraged us to rethink our priorities, remarking, “I have always tried to make it clear that basketball is not the ultimate. There is only one kind of life that truly wins, and that is the one that places faith in the hands of the Savior.”
The tragic death of his beloved Nellie helped him embrace such truths; in his pain, he drew closer to God while focusing on his eventual reunion with both.
On June 4, 2010, John Wooden died in peace, dreaming of being united with the only woman he ever loved. But, in death, he needn’t dream any longer.
His soul now liberated from an ailing and fragile body, the twinkle in his eyes has returned; his search for her is over at last.
The voice he always loved to hear, he now hears again, and with a single everlasting embrace, peace has finally filled his long-suffering heart.
Somewhere in God’s creation, he and Nellie are dancing tonight.
And this time, he’ll never have to let her go.
