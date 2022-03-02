Oops, I did it again …
Despite my bald head, bulbous hind end and no skills in choreographed dance, I have become Britney Spears.
Another bout with alliteration went bad, bringing out the ire of another group of people I have the absolute utmost respect for.
I will not apologize — since I do not apologize for words I write or speak, but I will give due to the nurse who called out an unidentified headline writer — who has now identified himself.
Let’s rewind. Last year, I tried to get catchy with a headline about a guy who was running an illegal marijuana dispensary and liquor store from his basement. The headline read, “Hemp and hooch.” All I wanted was a bit of alliteration, but the floodgates opened from the hemp industry.
It is true that the psychoactive, smokable substance we know as cannabis has roots with the hemp plant, but one cannot fire up a hemp bag or necklace and expect to be singing along with Pink Floyd. There is a 100 percent difference.
The hemp industry folks, not fans of alliteration, apparently, took umbrage with my malfeasance. I fixed that headline.
Then Friday came along and we had a former nurse’s assistant with plenty of “naughty” photos on her social-media accounts. She was accused of not showing up to work, yet collecting a paycheck. In the world of the mob, that would be called a “no-show” job.
So there we have a nurse (almost) who was a no-show, then throw in the naughty … much like my hemp headline, I could not help myself.
Amazingly, I told my inner headline-writer that, as sure as we published that headline, someone or many someones would be coming after me looking for blood.
Like clockwork, we received a message from a member of the nursing community who took umbrage with the use of “nurse” when she was not, in fact, a nurse and that it did a disservice to the nursing community to be lumped in with people of her ilk.
Now, if one NFL player is caught committing a felony or not showing up to work, does it reflect negatively on the entire football industry? Not really, and it is the same for the nurses. But it was an easy enough fix, at least on our online issue.
There was no intent to compare the amazing men and women who go to work every day, who have braved a pandemic to provide care for others and who rarely get the notoriety they deserve. Having a few trips to the hospital in my life, I am keenly aware of the power of a great nurse.
I have an incurable disease contracted decades ago from Leader-Call Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton called “alliterationitis.” I cannot help myself. I love alliteration — even if sometimes I should make those headlines “no-shows.”
