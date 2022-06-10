Read more, react less
If you have a weekly opinion column and you lean conservative — no, scratch that, if you just lean toward common sense, reason and aren’t a warped partisan hack — there’s a dilemma when it comes to choosing a topic. It’s the same dilemma a child with severe A.D.D. has at a three-ring circus:
“Which on-fire freak do I focus on?”
Right now, hard-working folks like us feel a lot like Lucy at the candy factory. Things are coming at us so fast, we just can’t keep up, no matter how hard we try. We can’t put away or bite off, much less swallow one issue before the next one’s coming down the conveyer belt at warp speed, aimed right between our eyes. But our eyes are darting around, trying to pick up the other potential disasters that are coming at us from every direction. Lucy and Ethel had it easier than we do right now. And there’s nothing sweet or funny about the situation we’re in. This is a country falling apart, not a candy factory.
Most people would have grace for our leaders if things beyond their control had taken place and they were just the unfortunate ones holding the bag at the time. But, no, every single problem that’s devastating working Americans today is man-made. Politician-made, to be specific. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. Let that sink in for a minute ...
Spend one minute on social media or, gulp, actually conversing with another human in person, and those concerns will be aired. People will be posting or saying something along the lines of, “The country is going to hell in a hand basket ... I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more!”
Talk of turmoil in the country is the top topic in conversations, cyberspace, columns and commercial television ... and every single one of those problems can potentially be solved at the polls. Maybe, just maybe we can fix it.
So there’s hope, right!?
Turns out, there’s not ... not with that turnout. Fifteen percent, huh, Jones County? Pitiful. You’re like people who read all the self-help books but don’t actually do anything. Buck gives the disengaged whiners a well-deserved butt-chewing next door on Page A5, so I’ll leave that to him. He does a good job of it.
My goal now is to try to figure out why 85 percent of our people didn’t vote. If things were going great, I still wouldn’t understand it ... but this group on Capitol Hill is destroying our country right in front of us. If you won’t get off your butt to do something so simple yet so sacred and important when it directly affects your life, livelihoods, future and future generations, when will you?
There is no excuse for the apathy, but maybe there is an explanation. That’s what I’m grasping for. There’s a lot of cynicism about candidates in the major parties after all of the lies and empty promises, only to see them go to Washington and become part of the machinery, returning home periodically to take credit for good things, blame the people in the opposing party for bad things, beg for money, then throw a few scraps to supporters shortly before Election Day. Rinse. Repeat.
For generations, people have said things like, “My vote won’t make a difference,” and they were right — because they didn’t vote. That mindset may have become even more prevalent after the last presidential election and its suspicious result that we’re all suffering now. But our officials actually did something that the people wanted to make things even simpler and more secure by returning to paper ballots. So that can’t be it ... at least, not here. What we’re seeing here goes beyond apathy to hopelessness, and that’s way worse. The mindset that has taken over and, unfortunately, may be accurate is:
“Even if there is a great candidate who inspires everyone to get out and cast a vote, will it really even matter?”
That’s because our system of government doesn’t allow a single representative or senator to make meaningful changes. No, more than half of the voters across the country have to have the same vision for change to put majorities of non-politicians in power in the House and Senate. And they don’t. Never will.
So, as noble as it may sound to send a rebellious, principled fighter to “shake up things in Washington” and “take on those liberals and Establishment RINOS,” what you’re really doing is sending someone there to be ineffective. The candidate is telling you that from the get-go. They have to find a way to work within the machinery to get anything done, as things are now.
The translation of the aforementioned campaign promise is: “I’m going to get a big salary, budget, staff and golden parachute, on the taxpayers’ and donors’ dimes, with no pressure to accomplish anything while I spend my time and your money grandstanding to boost my profile and audition for a bigger gig.”
That’s not an endorsement of long-time incumbents, by the way. Hardly. They’re even more loathsome. They learn how to get campaign cash and votes, not how to get things done for common people. They use their seniority and “clout” on Capitol Hill to scare voters into supporting them, especially in small, poor states like ours. Mississippians have had that mindset for 100 years now, sending the same senators and representatives to Washington over and over and over because that’s what it takes to keep us on even footing with the big boys, they tell us. Yet we’re still dead last in most meaningful measurements. Anyone notice?
The Delta has sent Rep. Bennie Thompson to Washington for 30 years now. How are the folks in his district doing? Think he’s finally going to get up and make a difference in their lives in his 32nd year? His 34th? The only life he’s changed is his own. The former Hinds County supervisor and educator is now the wealthiest member of our state’s Congressional delegation. How did that happen?
This isn’t what our Founders had in mind. Then again, some of them were slave owners, so who cares what they thought? Take down their statues and rename schools and buildings ... That will put the oppressed right on the road to success — if they can parlay their perceived victimhood into politics, that is.
Our system of government is outdated and in need of radical changes. We have way, way, way too many representatives. The number in the U.S. House we have now (435) is based on a time period when access to them was difficult. That’s no longer an issue.
But there’s no talk of changing that, of course, because the ones who can change it are the ones who would be negatively affected.
“Things in this life change very slowly, if they ever change at all,” Don Henley wrote in his haunting “The Sad Café.” Amen. Look at how long it took to finally begin to phase out Daylight Saving Time. And our school “year” still has a long summer vacation. Both of those were set up at a time when we were an agrarian society. It took decades to get the ball rolling against DST. Why? Because no donor who would directly benefit was pushing for it. Nah, just the common folks. What about the schools? Experts agree that all the time off is detrimental to student development ... but teachers like the time off. And their unions are among the most powerful lobbies around. “It’s all about the children!” may be their battlecry, but look at what they do, not what they say. Those are just a couple of the dozens of examples.
There’s no chance of reducing the number of representatives, but in the interim, term limits would make an immediate difference. That’s our best hope. But again, it’s hopeless.
While members of Congress talk about systemic changes — abolishing the Electoral College, adding Supreme Court justices — and waste time with prime-time shows about trespassers in Viking horns carrying flags and host emotion-filled hearings with people affected by mass shootings instead of offering sober-minded solutions, they never look inward when it comes to transformative change.
Their contempt for commoners is obvious as they, along with a complicit media, send the message that people with revolution on their mind will be dealt with harshly and without due process. That’s because they like things the way they are. Life is sweet in the candy factory.
Their selective outrage and superficiality has been on full display for almost two years now. I thought people were pissed off enough to do everything in their power to send a message. But I was wrong.
