After the Laurel Golden Tornados absolutely annihilated the Hattiesburg Tigers in the 100th playing of the Lil’ Brown Jug game exactly one week ago, it was revealed that Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker would be washing, vacuuming and waxing the vehicle of Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee to pay off a bet the two made on the game. While he is down on his knees scrubbing grime off of the hubcaps of Magee’s SUV, Barker should take the opportunity to ask Magee for advice on how to govern in a country that was built on the tenets of freedom and liberty.
For well over a year, I avoided Hattiesburg like the plague itself because Barker refused to lift a totalitarian-like mask mandate. Even after Gov. Tate Reeves — no Patrick Henry himself — lifted the mask mandate for the state of Mississippi, Barker kept the mandate in place for Hattiesburg like some sort of overzealous dictator. Heck, he might as well have been governing in California or Minnesota or North Korea.
There has never been one iota of evidence that any mask mandate has ever slowed the transmission of COVID-19, yet there was Barker kowtowing to the likes of Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden and falling in line like every other cowardly left-leaning big-government official in America.
Now, juxtapose that with how our mayor handled the pandemic. Very early on, Laurel, like every other town in America, shut down small businesses. While big-box stores like Walmart were still open and packed to the gourd, small businesses like gift stores and hair salons had to shut down. It was federal and statewide government overreach, led by the devious left-wing medical snake Fauci, who local leaders were forced to adhere to.
In the first week of the shutdown, the LPD was called (probably by a competitor) to crack down on a local gift store that was simply trying to survive by offering curb service. The store was closed, but its employees took orders over the phone and then brought the items out to a customer’s vehicle for her. Certainly this was a lot less of a threat than being herded like cattle into a slam-packed Walmart. After the LPD was dispatched to stop these gift-store terrorists, Mayor Magee found out about it.
I’m not sure what kind of conversation Magee had with Police Chief Tommy Cox, but we never had another report of a small business being harassed by the LPD for not following the government’s totalitarian shutdown aimed at punishing small businesses. And, I know for a fact that small businesses were doing whatever they could to survive and serve their customers during that time because I was still getting my hair cut. Just imagine — less than two years ago, we had to go underground to get a freaking haircut.
That was just the start of Mayor Magee’s common-sense and freedom-loving approach to governing during the pandemic. Magee is one of the very few public officials in America whose response to mask mandates was that it was up to individual businesses and individuals themselves. Magee’s take was that if a business wanted to require their customers to wear a mask, that was their business. If an individual didn’t want to shop in a particular store because of its mask policy, that person had the individual freedom to make that decision on his or her own.
Our mayor’s leadership during the pandemic has been exemplary but mostly overlooked. He deserves immense credit for being brave, being a leader and not following the pack of scared sheep who did so simply to avoid any criticism. Even our governor, who was one of the first to lift mandates, always waited for someone else to act. He never wanted to go out on a limb and be first. He waited for Florida Gov. Ron De- Santis or Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to act, and then he followed suit because he is a political opportunist and not a real leader.
Magee, on the other hand, handled the situation like a real leader in the type of free society that America was before it was hijacked by mayors, governors and now a president who act like dictatorial tyrants. Politicians have absolutely no business telling us how to run our lives, how to run our businesses, what to wear on our faces or what to put in our bodies. They don’t have the right. This is still America!
While Magee was treating the residents of Laurel and our visitors like adults living in a free country, Barker was busy treating Hattiesburg residents and their visitors like children who needed to be told what to do. Maybe Barker decided to do so because Hattiesburg is a college town full of not-quite-grown-up students. Maybe he decided to treat his residents likechildren because he looks like one himself. But, most likely, Barker, like too many elected leaders nowadays, simply decided to treat theresidents of Hattiesburg like plebeians, commoners, subjects who aren’t capable of thinking for themselves and who need someone who is clearly superior to them to make their health decisions for them.
If Barker wants to lead like he is part of a royal ruling class, then I say let Hattiesburg have him. But if I were him, while I am applying Turtle Wax in front of Laurel City Hall, I’d be asking for lots of advice from our experienced, modest, hard-working, soft-spoken, freedom-loving mayor who actually knows what it means to be an elected official in a free country.
